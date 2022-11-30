Gmail could finally be coming to your Android smartwatch

Google’s latest attempt at a smartwatch has really given Apple something to worry about, but it’s not just the price that’s appealing as new Wear OS devices like the Pixel Watch could soon be more capable than initially thought thought.

According to rumors noticed by 9To5Google (opens in new tab)the tech giant is reportedly working on redesigned Gmail and Calendar apps that may be making their way to Wear OS.

So far, neither app is available on the wrists of Google fans 9To5Google suggests could be because of the company’s “reliance” on rich notifications that let users interact with the content without opening the app completely, which is easier to do on a smartphone’s larger screen.

Gmail for Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch currently ships with the Calendar app, which shows a three-day view of upcoming events, but doesn’t have the ability to create new entries (besides using the built-in Google Assistant).

And while there’s no dedicated Gmail app, users can still get notifications mirrored from their connected smartphone, as is the case with the Apple Watch when a watchOS app isn’t available.

So far this was fine for checking incoming email, but sending even a short reply required a connected Android phone.

9To5Google notes that it “learned that Google is testing both Gmail and Calendar for Wear OS,” whose experience promises to be “packed,” referring to dedicated Google Workspace apps with better interaction, such as the ability to post new events or emails although we’ll have to wait and see what’s on the horizon.

In contrast, all versions of watchOS for the Apple Watch include versions of the dedicated Mail and Calendar apps, which have received incremental updates alongside the respective iOS updates.

For now, some Pixel Watch users may benefit more from using the dedicated Outlook Wear OS app for their email services rather than just getting notifications from the Gmail app on their phone on their wrist.