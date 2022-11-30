Home Gmail could finally be coming to your Android smartwatch
Categories: Tech

Gmail could finally be coming to your Android smartwatch

Google’s latest attempt at a smartwatch has really given Apple something to worry about, but it’s not just the price that’s appealing as new Wear OS devices like the Pixel Watch could soon be more capable than initially thought thought.

According to rumors noticed by 9To5Google (opens in new tab)the tech giant is reportedly working on redesigned Gmail and Calendar apps that may be making their way to Wear OS.

So far, neither app is available on the wrists of Google fans 9To5Google suggests could be because of the company’s “reliance” on rich notifications that let users interact with the content without opening the app completely, which is easier to do on a smartphone’s larger screen.

Gmail for Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch currently ships with the Calendar app, which shows a three-day view of upcoming events, but doesn’t have the ability to create new entries (besides using the built-in Google Assistant).

Related Post
  1. The top 5 Black Friday MacBook Deals for Every Budget

    There is no better time to get a new MacBook than right now. Even before…

  2. Watch Keanu Reeves enter beast mode in the new John Wick 4 trailer

    If you're a fan of full-length action movies, then you're probably counting down the days…

  3. The best graphics cards for PC gaming

    Rob Schultz/IDG Most people who are in the market for a new graphics card have…

And while there’s no dedicated Gmail app, users can still get notifications mirrored from their connected smartphone, as is the case with the Apple Watch when a watchOS app isn’t available.

So far this was fine for checking incoming email, but sending even a short reply required a connected Android phone.

9To5Google notes that it “learned that Google is testing both Gmail and Calendar for Wear OS,” whose experience promises to be “packed,” referring to dedicated Google Workspace apps with better interaction, such as the ability to post new events or emails although we’ll have to wait and see what’s on the horizon.

In contrast, all versions of watchOS for the Apple Watch include versions of the dedicated Mail and Calendar apps, which have received incremental updates alongside the respective iOS updates.

For now, some Pixel Watch users may benefit more from using the dedicated Outlook Wear OS app for their email services rather than just getting notifications from the Gmail app on their phone on their wrist.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: AndroidcomingfinallyGmailsmartwatch
2 days ago

Recent Posts

Rihanna dazzles in a silver embellished co-ord as she struts out of a Miami nightclub

Shine as bright as a diamond! Rihanna shines in a silver embellished outfit as she…

10 mins ago

Kanye West LIVE – Twitter bans rapper following Hitler’s comments on Alex Jones

LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

16 mins ago

Birmingham doctors’ climate of fear is putting patients at danger, claim whistleblowers

Doctors who raise concerns about patient safety at one of England's largest hospital funds are…

17 mins ago

Ghana vs Uruguay, S Korea and Portugal predictions: World Cup 2022

Al Jazeera's AI robot Kashef ran the numbers and made some predictions for today's games.For…

20 mins ago

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

24 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone,…

25 mins ago