Girl, 5, with eczema saw it clear up ten days after getting an injection

A five-year-old girl whose severe eczema left her unable to sleep at night and itched so much she bled cleared up in just 10 days after receiving another treatment.

Ariah Dhaliwal, from Illinois, had suffered from the disease since she was just six months old. Her mother said it left her “angry” and struggling to eat.

But last year she was recruited into a clinical trial of the monoclonal antibody drug dupilumab – sold under the brand name Dupixent – and received monthly injections that doctors hoped would help calm her immune system.

It worked and mum Sonia, 50, a lawyer, said it was like she now had a ‘second child’. She told DailyMail.com: ‘She could eat, I could sleep. It was shocking.’

Ariah was one of 162 preschoolers recruited for the trial, which led to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the drug for children aged six months to five years with moderate or severe eczema earlier this year. The results showed that half of the children who received the drug saw their symptoms reduce by 75 percent or more.

It was approved for older age groups last year and in the UK is available for over 6s.

The drug costs about $2,500 a month, doctors say, but about two-thirds of those with employer-sponsored insurance plans will be able to get it for less than $100 a month, according to maker Regeneron, while a program is also available — called My way — to help cover costs for less well-off families. An independent review panel said this was a “reasonable price”.

Adults who receive the injections may need to have one every month for the rest of their lives, but doctors hope that for children it can “reset” their immune systems – which trigger eczema when they misfire – so that some can gradually wean off medication.

BEFORE (left) and AFTER (right): Ariah Dhaliwal, of Illinois, saw her severe eczema clear up just ten days after her first injection of a new antibody treatment that works by calming the immune system. She participated in the clinical trial that led to its approval for children aged six months to five years

BEFORE (left) and AFTER (right): Mum Sonia said the eczema had spread to her daughter’s face, neck, elbows, ankles and even her eyelids. Above is her ankle before and after the injections

BEFORE (left) and AFTER (right): Ariah’s face is shown above before and after the eczema injections. Mum Sonia said it was like having a ‘second child’ thanks to the treatment

About one-fifth of American children under the age of six have atopic dermatitis — or eczema, with half to a third of them suffering from a moderate or severe form.

In the past, parents have been offered topical and oral steroid treatments, although many doctors are reluctant to prescribe them because of side effects, including skin thinning, acne and high blood pressure.

But now they could instead receive a monoclonal antibody treatment that showed promise in patients where other drugs had failed.

It is made in the laboratory and works by binding to specific proteins that help stop immune reactions that trigger eczema.

WHAT IS ECZEMA? Eczema is an inflammatory condition of the skin that leads to redness, blisters, oozing, peeling and thickening. It usually occurs in the first few months of life and affects about 10 percent of babies. The cause of eczema is not fully understood, but it is thought to be caused by the skin’s barrier to the outside world not working properly, allowing irritants and allergens to penetrate. It can be genetic because the condition often runs in families. In addition to their skin being affected, patients may experience insomnia and irritability. Many factors can make eczema worse. These may include: Heat, dust, soap and cleaning agents

Being unwell, such as having a cold

Infections

Dry skin

Stress There is no cure for eczema, but 70 percent of childhood sufferers no longer have the condition by their teenage years. Patients should avoid known triggers for flare-ups and use emollients. Source: British Skin Foundation

Ariah was only six months old when her skin first began to crack and bleed from scratching too long.

It spread over her face and neck and to her elbows, ankles and even her eyelids.

Sonia said it left her daughter struggling to sleep and eat, while her moods also tended to be ‘crunchy’ and ‘grumpy’.

“She would itch so much at night that it would bleed,” she told DailyMail.com.

‘She wasn’t eating well at all and the prescriptions weren’t curing her.

‘I hardly got any sleep at times. She would have bad days and bad nights and I would have to take days off to try and stop her getting worse.’

Her older sister Aliza, seven, also had eczema at this age, but hers had cleared up by the time she was a year old.

But this wasn’t the case for Ariah, whose skin didn’t heal on its own after trying numerous treatments — both over-the-counter herbal remedies and prescription steroids.

When Ariah was four years old – and after years of struggle – the family went to see Dr. Amy Paller, a dermatologist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

At the appointment, Sonia said she ‘dumped all the creams we’d used on the table’ – there were at least eight – and asked the doctor what else they could try that they didn’t have yet.

‘I thought she had seen hundreds and thousands of children with eczema,’ she said. “If anyone could help, she could.”

Paller suggested they sign up for the clinical trial for Dupixent.

Sonia was initially worried because it was blind – meaning there was a chance Ariah would get the placebo instead of the drug – but eventually agreed because the other treatments had failed.

Ariah had her first injection earlier this year and the treatment worked quickly.

She said: ‘She got the medicine, her first shot, and her skin cleared within ten days.

‘It was a shocking change and she was like a completely different child.

‘She ate better, I slept better. When you go through the motions, you don’t realize how negatively it affects everything. But with the medicine she was happy.’

She received three more shots during the trial, all without problems, and her eczema remained cleared up.

Sonia said Ariah’s skin remains sensitive to changes in the weather and chlorine, such as in pools, but overall it has sparked a remarkable transformation.

Ariah’s mother said at times her daughter’s eczema was so bad she had to take time off work to care for her

Ariah is shown above in a photo taken for her fifth birthday in July. Her eczema has now almost completely disappeared

The trial has now ended, but Ariah continues to get shots at home once a month to keep the eczema under control.

Dr. Paller, who led the trial, told DailyMail.com that the results were ‘really exciting’ for families and could offer ‘much needed medicine that can turn their lives around’.

“To get this approval at an early age is pretty unprecedented,” she said. “This could be a game changer.”

Adults who receive the drug are thought to need injections every month for the rest of their lives.

Dr. Amy Paller, a dermatologist who led the study, said she hoped to find out whether children could be weaned off the drug. Adult patients must stay on the medication

But in children, Paller hopes it can “reset” their immune system so they can gradually wean themselves off the treatment.

She plans to keep all the children on the medication for at least a year, then widen the interval between injections — to every six or seven weeks — to see if the eczema has cleared up.

“Maybe it resets your immune system, but it remains to be seen if we can do this with young children,” she said.

As for the cost, she admitted that it was more expensive than other treatments available.

But she said: ‘There are a lot of costs of eczema just for family dynamics.

“Of course, it is a cost for the child to have a life of suffering. It may be a little more expensive, but there is much more to the cost than just financial.’

It was not clear if there were plans to license Dupixent as a generic drug, meaning it could be sold at a lower price.

Dr. David Rind, chief medical officer at the independent cost review committee, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), said this was a ‘reasonable’ price.

He told DailyMail.com: ‘ICER has not looked specifically at dupilumab in young children, but our report on the drug suggests that this is a reasonable price for older children and adults.

‘Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis is a much worse skin condition than is often imagined when people discuss “eczema”.’

In the study, published this month in The Lancetrecruited the 162 preschool children who had moderate or severe eczema who had already used topical steroids but that these had not cleared the disease.

The results showed that among the 83 who received the treatment, while none had eczema that was almost gone at the start of the trial, by the end of 23.

In comparison, only three in the other half who received placebo were considered to have eczema that almost disappeared by the end of the trial.

The researchers also found that in half of the children who received the treatment, their symptoms of eczema were reduced by at least 75 percent.

Dr. Peter Lio, an eczema expert at the National Eczema Association who was not involved in the trial, described the results as a ‘milestone’.

He told DailyMail.com: “Although dupilumab is certainly not for everyone, it has really been a milestone for therapy for those patients with moderate or severe eczema who have tried topical agents and have not been able to get control.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard so many patients express gratitude for a medication.’

Upon approval, FDA officials heralded it as the ‘first of its kind’ to be made available to such young eczema patients in the United States.