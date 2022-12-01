Gina Coladangelo says Matt Hancock “underestimated” the I’m A Celebrity backlash

Matt Hancock “underestimated” the magnitude of the reaction to his decision to star in I’m A Celebrity, his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo will say today.

The former health minister, 44, whose stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the prime minister and MPs across the political spectrum, came third in Sunday’s series finale, claiming 21.7% of the initial public vote.

This placed him behind former England footballer Jill Scott in first place and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in second. On today’s post-series Coming Out Show, he will leave the campsite to reunite with his partner and attend a wrap party.

In the episode, Ms. Coladangelo also says, “I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the magnitude of the reaction to his coming to the jungle.”

Matt Hancock reunites with his partner, Gina Coladangelo. He will be seen with her at an aftershow party later today

‘It is made of sturdy material, this summer we traveled around Mont Blanc together in four days.

“My last words to him were, be yourself, be the Matt I know and you’ll be fine.”

Mr Hancock resigned as health minister in June last year after being caught breaching Covid social distancing rules while having an affair with Ms Coladangelo, then his aide, in his ministerial office.

While driving to the production site, he asks her, “Of course I’m curious how it went, was I authentically myself?”

Mrs Coladangelo replies, ‘It took a few days, I thought, for you to relax.

Mr Hancock adds: ‘When I was grilled in the beginning I felt like people were asking me on behalf of the British public.

“I knew that participating would be controversial, but I also know that millions of people voted for me.”

Culture Club singer Boy George had a rocky relationship with Mr. Hancock on the show

Leaving the Australian jungle, Matt was reunited with his girlfriend and the pair shared a close hug and kiss on the iconic bridge

Mr. Hancock also breaks into an Ed Sheeran song, much to her embarrassment.

After reuniting with friends and family at a hotel outside the camp, Mrs. Coladangelo introduces herself to Boy George, who had a rocky relationship with Mr. Hancock on the show.

The Culture Club frontman tells her, “It’s all cool love, we finally got along.”

The special episode also shows the moments after each contestant was eliminated from camp and reunited with friends and family.

ITV broadcaster Charlene White, who came out first, is greeted by her sister Carina and calls their father who tells them he thought Mr Hancock would be the first person voted out by the public.

White replies, “Turns out I’m less popular than Matt Hancock, Dad.” Who knows?’

Leaving camp, comedian Seann Walsh is greeted by his pregnant partner Grace, who shows him her growing belly, much to his delight.

He tells her, “All I could think about there was you and coffee” before going to the catering tent for a full English breakfast.

Finalists: Matt was beaten only by Jill and Owen to first and second place respectively, with the Lioness being crowned the 2022 Queen of the Jungle

As former England rugby player Mike Tindall exits, he is greeted by his wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter, and they embrace on the bridge.

“It’s been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him, so it will be fun to get him out,” she says.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ask if his parakeet smuggling swimsuit is a “regular occurrence” in their domestic lives, which she says leads to laughter.

On the car ride to the hotel, Tindall refers to soap opera actress Sue Cleaver saying, “I’m sorry I had a camp woman there, but she was brilliant,” to which Zara jokingly responds, “Cheating on me.”

They are greeted by radio DJ Chris Moyles with a bucket of beer who says to Zara, “I took care of him there,” to which she replied, “Did you enjoy his spoons and his hugs?”

When asked how he feels about being with his wife again, Tindall says, “It’s just too much, let’s never do this again.”

Reflecting on her win, soccer star Scott says, “The goal was never to be queen of the jungle, just to complete the journey.

“I still can’t believe it, it’s going to take a while for it to sink in.”