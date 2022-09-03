Gigi Hadid teases her flat tummy as she goes classic in a white t-shirt and jeans while out in NYC

<!–

Gigi Hadid looked effortlessly cool as she stepped out solo in New York City on Friday.

The 27-year-old supermodel showed off her slim figure in a white short-sleeved T-shirt and lightly washed baggy jeans while on the phone.

Always on-trend, the mother-of-one topped off the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

Stellar style: Gigi Hadid looked effortlessly cool as she stepped out solo in New York City on Friday

She completed the look with a navy blue trucker hat from her impending Guest In Residence brand.

The entrepreneur’s crew-neck shirt showed a glimpse of her flat stomach as she walked with her phone in hand.

Her jeans were low-slung and had holes at the knees, giving them a raised edge.

She wore a short gold chain necklace, a set of small earrings and dark rectangular sunglasses.

Hadid, full name Jelena Hadid, slung a small tasseled handbag over one of her shoulders while she was out for the weekend.

Cool Girl: Hadid was on a phone call when she walked out wearing a baseball cap on Friday afternoon

Stellar style: The fashionista at one point pulled her hair back into a hassle-free ponytail

Understated look: The 27-year-old supermodel showed off her slim figure in a white short-sleeved T-shirt and baggy jeans in a light wash

At one point, she rocked a navy blue baseball cap over her wavy blond locks to her waist.

And later she pulled the long and shiny locks back into a hassle-free ponytail.

She placed the locks in the center of the back of her dome and let them flow down her back.

Naturally gorgeous, the much-loved influencer went without a bit of makeup for her walk through the Big Apple.

Attached to her phone was a colorful and dainty beaded charm that spiced up her handheld device.

Edgy: Her jeans were low-slung and had holes at the knees, giving the ensemble a raised edge

Hadid announced the upcoming launch of her new venture a day ago, a knitwear fashion line.

Guest in Residence was founded by the go-getter and she will lead it as the official Creative Director.

The news came via a social media post that showed a black and white photo of the star.

She sat on the edge of a white desk with a shelf of fabrics and photo references on the wall behind her.

“ONE WEEK AWAY — my very first brand!” she teased in a short caption, adding: “As a founder, creative director and lover of all things cozy, I’m so happy to finally share that @GuestInResidence will officially launch on September 7, 2022.”

Business venture: Hadid excited fans on Thursday when she announced a new fashion project called Guest in Residence

And later on Thursday, she shared another grayscale Polaroid image, which appeared to model a range of the brand’s upcoming offerings.

Hadid stood in front of a door in a hallway, wearing a matching corset consisting of a button-up shirt and relaxed trousers.

The caption read, “ONE WEEK AWAY #GuestInResidence.”