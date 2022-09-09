Gigi Hadid gushes about motherhood as daughter Khai, two, enters her toddler years

Gigi Hadid is positively smitten with motherhood.

The 27-year-old model dished out the exciting times as her two-year-old daughter, Khai, enters her toddler years in a preview of her upcoming interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY.

Hadid shares her only child with on-again, off-again friend and former One Directioner, Zayn Malik.

Mommy moment:

“I think she’s a genius,” Gigi gushed to Geist. “But I think everyone says that about their child.”

The runway superstar wore a sophisticated fall ensemble for the weekend chat, opting for ocher wide-leg pants and a pumpkin V-neck blouse.

Gigi’s signature blonde locks for a California girl were pinned up in a sleek bun that showed off the high cheekbones she shares with sister Bella and mother Yolanda.

Hadid’s glamor carried the fall tones into a matte, spicy lipstick and sheer terracotta eyeshadow.

About motherhood, Gigi said, “It’s so much fun. The more she talks, understands and remembers, it just gets more fun. And she is a blessing.”

The cover girl welcomed her first child with then-beau Zayn Malik in September 2020.

She’s doing the media this week to promote her new clothing brand Guest in Residence.

“I built this team from friends of mine in the industry that I’ve worked with for years. And that was very important to me,” Gigi told Geist.

Tune in: Gigi’s full sit-down interview airs TODAY on NBC News’ Sunday with Willie Geist Sunday, September 11

She added: “I think every single person, photographer, creative, stylist, business people behind the scenes, you know, all those people really got me where I am today… I’ve tried to watch them and all those to teach people. them, even if they didn’t know.’

The model announced on August 5 via Vanity Fair that she will do her best as a fashion designer.

The impeccable model and entrepreneur is ready to take on the fashion world in more ways than one and regularly acts as the face of her brand.

Working woman:

With years of modeling experience, Hadid has graced the cover of almost every fashion magazine, such as Vogue and InStyle, and has also been active in campaigns for the world’s best designers, such as Versace, Fendi and Valentino.

In addition to her resume, she now also calls herself the founder and creative director of the brand new line of knitwear.

The mother of one-year-old Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, quickly recovered from her pregnancy and launched her knitwear line Tuesday at L’Avenue in Saks in New York City.

The supermodel turned entrepreneur was supported at the event by her father, Mohamed Hadid, 73, her sister Bella, 25, and her beau Marc Kalman, 33, and other A-list friends, including Emily Ratajkowski.