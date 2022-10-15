Giga Kick takes out The Everest 2022 at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney

<!–

There has been a rebound in the $14million The Everest, with $23 outsider Giga Kick flying home down the outside to beat the heavily backed Nature Strip at Royal Randwick on Saturday afternoon.

Former jockey Clayton Douglas has only been in the training ranks for 18 months but has now won the richest grass race in the world, with veteran Craig Williams expertly guiding the three-year-old to victory ahead of Private Eye and Mazu.

More on the way…