Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘slave’ sues author who claimed she organized Jeffrey Epstein’s massages

A woman once described as Ghislaine Maxwell’s “slave” has sued the author of an important book about the Jeffrey Epstein case for defamation.

Emmy Tayler alleged that Julie Brown defamed her in “Perversion of Justice” by “misidentifying her as a co-conspirator, helper and abettor, facilitator in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse pyramid scheme.”

Tayler, 47, a British actress, sued Brown and publisher HarperCollins in federal court in Florida, demanding more than $75,000 for the “tremendous and ongoing pain, pain, humiliation and shame” she claims to have suffered.

Brown is a Miami Herald journalist whose reporting on Epstein is widely credited with exposing the child abuse scandal.

However, the lawsuit makes no mention of separate claims against Tayler in the past in other lawsuits.

They include a description by Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg that Ghislaine Maxwell Tayler called her “slave.”

During Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, one of her victims agreed that a woman named ‘Emmy’, who was from the UK, participated in sexualized group massages when she was a teenager.

Emmy Tayler, pictured, is suing author Julie Brown for claiming she arranged Jeffrey Epstein’s massage schedule. Tayler once worked as Ghislaine Maxwell’s assistant and is said to have been described by Maxwell as her ‘slave’

Brown, pictured, is a reporter for the Miami Herald. She blew open the Epstein scandal and her book Perversion of Justice now led to a defamation lawsuit from Tayler

Tayler’s lawsuit says that “despite alleging that Perversion of Justice was the product of serious investigative journalism,” it unfairly attacked Tayler.

The lawsuit states: “The book falsely stated that Plaintiff worked for and arranged for Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘massage schedule’ in 2005 when he was a prolific pedophile who regularly sexually abused underage girls under the guise of paying them to give ‘massages’.” receive.

“This defamatory statement therefore falsely portrays Plaintiff as a co-conspirator, helper and abettor of Epstein who facilitated the pedophilia of a notorious child molester.”

The lawsuit highlights a passage in the book in which a woman named Jane Doe describes how, when she was 14, Tayler “arranged Epstein’s massage schedule” at his Palm Beach mansion.

The passage describes Tayler taking the woman up the stairs to the bathroom and unfolding a massage table before saying, “Jeffrey will be soon.”

Epstein arrived and sexually assaulted Jane Doe, an experience she called “disgusting” in the book.

Tayler claims she was not living in Palm Beach at the time — circa 2005 — and was not working as Epstein’s assistant.

Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg, pictured, says she once heard Ghislaine Maxwell refer to Tayler as her ‘slave’

The lawsuit states that Tayler worked in London and New York as an assistant to Maxwell, not Epstein.

The claims in the book have allegedly left Tayler’s reputation “seriously damaged” and mentally tormented.

Tayler ‘fears leaving her home’ in the UK and her insomnia has ‘severely worsened’ and she has been forced to take ‘additional safety measures’.

The lawsuit alleges that HarperCollins removed the offensive passage from the book’s electronic and audio iterations, but reinstated a defamatory sample on its website.

Tayler alleges that the publisher and Brown published statements that they believed were facts but were “deliberately false” with a “reckless disregard for the truth.”

Tayler reportedly fled the US after Epstein’s arrest in 2019 and was last known to be living in Oxford.

Her name has appeared a number of times in lawsuits related to the Epstein case, and she appears on flight logs for his private jets.

In a statement for a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts – Prince Andrew’s accuser – against Maxwell, Sjoberg gave a vivid account of meeting her.

Epstein and Maxwell are pictured in an undated photo. He committed suicide in prison in August 2019, while Maxwell was sentenced to 18 years in prison for child sex trafficking in June

Sjoberg said, ‘That’s when I met Emmy Taylor (sic), and she took me to Jeffrey’s bathroom and he was there. And she and I both massaged Jeffrey. She showed me how to massage.

“And then… he stepped off the table, she on the table. She took off her clothes, sat down on the table and then he showed me moves he liked. And then I took off my clothes. They asked me to sit on the table so I could feel it. Then they both massaged me’.

When asked how Maxwell referred to Tayler, Sjoberg replied, “She called her slave.”

During Maxwell’s trial, Jane, one of her victims, also named an “Emmy” from the United Kingdom.

Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger asked, “You mentioned a third woman named Emmy who took part in the abuse, is that correct?”

Jane said that was correct.

Menninger asked, “You said Emmy was British?” to which Jane said yes.

Menninger said, “And she was involved in the sexual contact, wasn’t she?”

Jane said, ‘Yes’.

Then Menninger asked, “And she was with you at these group sexualized massages, is that right?”

Jane said that was correct.

Maxwell, 60, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month after he was convicted of recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Epstein.

DailyMail.com has reached out to attorneys for HarperCollins and Tayler for comment.