Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Tech

Get the M1 or M2 MacBook Air for up to $200 off in time for Christmas

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Get the M1 or M2 MacBook Air for up to $200 off in time for Christmas

If you’re looking for Apple’s most portable and powerful laptop, look no further than the MacBook Air. Amazon has the MacBook Air on sale, in both the M1 or M2 versions. Both are great machines with powerful chips that last a long time and are very affordable. M1 MacBook Air starting at $800 The M2 MacBook Air at $1,049, a savings of $200 and $150 respectively and within a buck of the best price we’ve seen on either model.

The M1 MacBook Air was updated in 2020 with Apple’s first M1 processor but is still a fantastic machine with a great display, keyboard, and battery life. The M2 model received an overhaul earlier in the year, with a new chip, updated display and a MacBook Pro-inspired redesign.

We heartily recommend either model and if you’re looking to get it as a Christmas gift, Amazon says it will arrive in time to put it under the tree.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Amazon Echo Show 15 finally becomes the kitchen...

Proton’s encrypted cloud storage is going mobile

Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle,...

Google Chrome now runs faster on your Mac...

Campfire Audio is entering your Orbit with its...

Bioshock 4 isn’t dead, it just got a...

Etisalat mulling over acquisition of Vodafone’s Vodacom stake

Praise the Saints! Shadow and Bone season 2...

The 7 best laptops for graphic designers in...

The best Asus laptops: Best overall, best for...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More