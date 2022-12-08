Get the M1 or M2 MacBook Air for up to $200 off in time for Christmas

If you’re looking for Apple’s most portable and powerful laptop, look no further than the MacBook Air. Amazon has the MacBook Air on sale, in both the M1 or M2 versions. Both are great machines with powerful chips that last a long time and are very affordable. M1 MacBook Air starting at $800 The M2 MacBook Air at $1,049, a savings of $200 and $150 respectively and within a buck of the best price we’ve seen on either model.

The M1 MacBook Air was updated in 2020 with Apple’s first M1 processor but is still a fantastic machine with a great display, keyboard, and battery life. The M2 model received an overhaul earlier in the year, with a new chip, updated display and a MacBook Pro-inspired redesign.

We heartily recommend either model and if you’re looking to get it as a Christmas gift, Amazon says it will arrive in time to put it under the tree.