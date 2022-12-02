Germany was branded a “disgrace” after its elections World Cup exit at the group stage

Germany’s departure to the World Cup was labeled a ‘disgrace’ domestically after crashing into the group stage for the second time in four years on Thursday night.

With only one point from their first two matches in the tournament, Germany had to beat Costa Rica and hope other results would come their way.

They managed to emerge victorious 4-2, but when Japan came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 thanks to a highly controversial goal, Hansi Flick’s side went out on goal difference.

Bild resigned himself to the team, insisting that ‘it’s a shame’ that they failed to make the knockout rounds again, while also describing their opening game defeat against Japan which somewhat sealed their fate, ‘shameful’. ‘.

Fellow German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung were not in the forgiving mood either, as they wrote: ‘German football is at an all-time low again, four years after a historic first-round exit.’

Meanwhile, the morning posts from Hamburg and Dresden both referenced Germany’s dismal showing in Qatar as they went with the headline ‘Katarstrophe’.

Germany conceded five goals in their three matches, and national team legend Lothar Matthaus has hit the team’s defense for their performances in the tournament.

Germany fell out of the World Cup in the group stage for the second time in a row

The players were devastated at the final whistle after failing to make the knockout rounds

The German media have spoken out about the team after their ’embarrassing’ exit from the tournament

‘It was the defense, which was too easy for the opponent, against Japan, also against Costa Rica. Don’t be surprised if you make such mistakes,” he said Image.

Creating chances was not a problem for the side, but they failed to capitalize on their opportunities, and Matthaus was also critical of the attack for their lack of relentlessness in front of goal.

‘It was also due to capitalizing on opportunities, which was bad luck, but also inability. It would have been possible to score many more goals,” he added.

Lothar Matthaus thinks that the German attack and defense were simply not good enough

Germany national team director Oliver Bierhoff agreed with Matthaus’s comments, admitting that the four-time world champions need to exploit their chances again if they want to return to the top flight of international football.

‘I’ve said that before. We miss the German efficiency we always had,” he admitted when speaking Image after Thursday’s game.

Matthaus and Bierhoff both won major trophies with Germany, but the team’s only victory in the 21st century was at the 2014 World Cup.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, who played a key role in that tournament, feels that Antonio Rüdiger is the only top level defender in the current squad and that led to their downfall in Qatar.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has claimed that Germany’s defense was a major problem in Qatar

‘Very bad. Defensively we only have one player who plays at a high level and that is Toni Rüdiger. The others – that’s normal Bundesliga level and we need to have a good defense again,” he said, as quoted by of the West.

When a team fails at a major tournament, the finger is often pointed at the manager. However, World Cup winner Sami Khedira and Thomas Hitzlsperger agree that Flick should be given time to turn things around, although they admitted he made a number of mistakes during Germany’s World Cup campaign.

Kimmich started high on the right side. If you’ve already placed Kimmich high, then you need someone in the middle to use it. He wants to be in the middle, he wants to play the game. Leon Goretzka is not a connection player, not a combination player. Flick kind of gambled on that,” Khedira recalled Eurosport.

Sami Khedira, who won the World Cup in 2014, thinks Hansi Flick should be given the chance to turn things around

Thomas Hitzlsperger has questioned how good the German squad really is after their departure

Flick has been accused of making numerous mistakes, with some fans calling for him to step down

“He has already proven it (his quality) at Bayern. He is very clear, has a great team and a good game idea. He is strict, but at the same time a mancatcher. I’d like Hansi to stay.’

Hitzlsperger agreed, questioning the quality of the squad Flick is working with, telling ARD, “It was his first major tournament with primary responsibility. Are we really that good? Do we really have such great players?

“He must be given the opportunity to learn from these mistakes, which are now coming to light in the analysis. I think it is absolute nonsense to expel the coach now.’

Others, however, were less willing to support Flick Bavarian football works claiming that the manager should tender his resignation if he has ‘any dignity’ after seeing his side fall at the first hurdle.

They also stated that Thomas Muller, who admitted he may retire from international football, has tarnished his reputation with his performance in the last two World Cups, saying an entire generation of players had been wasted.