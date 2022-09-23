Germany could face UEFA investigation after Dominik Szoboszlai was hit by an object thrown by fans

Germany are facing a UEFA investigation after Hungarian striker Dominik Sbozoslasi was hit by an object thrown from the stands.

It was a miserable night on the pitch for Hansi Flick’s side, who saw their hopes of reaching the Nations League finals torpedoed by Hungary in Leipzig, and it was embarrassing for them off it when Sbozoslasi – who plays his club football at this stadium – was brought down as he took a first-half corner.

The incident in the 37th minute was seen by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, who stopped play for a few moments before an announcement was made over the sound system to remind fans not to launch missiles onto the pitch.

RB Leipzig and Hungary star Dominik Sbozoslasi was hit in the back of the head by an object

Play was stopped for a moment by the referees while the situation calmed down

With a UEFA delegate also in the Red Bull Arena, it is now inevitable that the German Football Association will have questions to answer about the behavior of a minority of the crowd of 39,513 who left bitterly disappointed by their team’s anemic performance and booed them off on at last whistle.

Much was made of this for Germany ahead of the World Cup finals, but apart from Joshua Kimmich they were a pale shadow of what we have come to expect from them. It doesn’t seem right to call a team with such a pedigree “crazy”, but it was the perfect phrase for the hosts.

Hungary, on the other hand, were sharp and clever and knew their game plan inside out. It is unfortunate that their fans have brought them so much negative coverage in recent times as it has overshadowed how progressive they are as a team. This result, on the back of the 4-0 drubbing in England in June, shows that they are going places.

Adam Szalai scored what proved to be the winner for Hungary as they beat Germany 1-0

They dominated the opening period, comfortably keeping Germany at arm’s length, while always offering a threat when the opportunity to fire came forward; captain Adam Szalai, who will retire from international football after the final group clash with Italy, was a particular nuisance.

Szalai, the Basel striker, now 34, opened the scoring in the 12th minute, deftly tipping his heel back to loop Sbozoszlai’s corner – which was showered with objects for the first time – over Marc-Andre Ter Stegen before rolled away in joy as the ball dropped in at the far post.

Sbozoslasi became the most expensive Hungarian ever when he moved to RB Leipzig

Germany were better in the second period, with Bayern Munich pair Sane and Joshua Kimmich both going close, but Hungary deserved to hang on and they had enough opportunities in the closing stages to put a gloss on the goal line.

As it was, one goal was enough and 10 points now means they only need to avoid defeat on Monday when they host Italy to reach the Nations League finals. Germany and England, on the other hand, will try to save some face at Wembley.