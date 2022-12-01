German press unleashes emotions after humiliation for their country World Cup defeat

Disappointment looms in Germany after tonight’s World Cup defeat after Japan triumphed over Spain, leading to Germany’s departure from Qatar.

Germany’s media outlets reflected the presumably gloomy moods of German football fans around the world, with tabloid Bild declaring, ‘How embarrassing! We’re out.’

For the second time in a row, Germany misses the knockout stage of a World Cup.

An embarrassing defeat against Japan, a strong draw against Spain and a resounding win against Costa Rica.

The German tabloid Bild ranted ‘How embarrassing… we’re out!’ after the final whistle sounded

Fans of Germany look dejected after his side’s elimination from the tournament of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar

German fans look disappointed after the FIFA World Cup Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar tonight

German fans watch after their country was knocked out of the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar

“After Russia 2018, we thought: it couldn’t get any worse. As of today we know: it will get worse.’

‘IT IS A SHAME!’ it added — in capitals for emphasis.

Meanwhile, Der Speigel pointed out, “It’s also important to remember that only Costa Rica’s lucky win against Japan gave Germany a chance to advance to the final game.”

In the closing moments of Germany’s match against Costa Rica, Zeit wrote, “That’s it, the Germans are out. Unless they score five more goals in the next minute and a half.’

“At these moments my thoughts go out to Matthias Ginter, who experienced his third World Cup but was only on the field against Costa Rica in the last minutes. Once world champion, twice in the preliminary round. It couldn’t be more bizarre.”

Spiegel live blogger Sven Sharp also asked: ‘Was that Thomas Muller’s last international match? I can imagine,” just before the player seemed to announce his retirement live on air.

Muller told German broadcaster ARD this evening: ‘It’s an unmitigated disaster! I don’t know how to proceed.

“If that was my last game, I would like to say something to the German football fans. It was a great pleasure, dear people. We had great moments. I tried to keep my heart on the field in every game.’

Germany fell out of the World Cup for the second year in a row during the group stage, crushing fans’ hopes of glory and leaving exhausted players on the pitch in tears.

After failing to win either of their first two games, Germany needed a victory over Costa Rica tonight and Spain needed to beat Japan.

Coming from behind to beat Costa Rica 4-2, Japan secured first place in Group E with a 2-1 win over Spain, leaving Hansi Flick’s men in third and Costa Rica bottom the table.

The Germans hit the post three times during Thursday’s match, which will no doubt haunt the players as they are sent off so early in the tournament.

Germany’s Thomas Muller looks gloomy after the game as Germany are knocked out of tonight’s World Cup

Armel Bella Kotchap, Kai Havertz, David Raum and Jonas Hofmann of Germany look dismayed after Germany failed to qualify after the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar

German fans appear deflated after their team’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar

But it is a particular call from the Japan-Spain match that is already causing the most controversy.

Japan managed to keep the ball in play for just a few millimeters before they scored the goal, ultimately keeping Spain at bay.

Fans have already taken to social media to call it a ‘dodgy goal’, with one fan saying: ‘Germany are out of the World Cup by a few millimeters’, while another added: ‘It couldn’t have happened. to a nicer couple.’