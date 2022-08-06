Georginio Wijnaldum completes move to Roma on loan from Paris Saint Germain

Former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been revealed by Roma after being loaned out to the club.

Wijnaldum, 31, has joined the club after a horrific 12-month sojourn in the French capital after leaving Merseyside on a free transfer last summer, playing just 38 games over the season and scoring just three goals.

Unveiling of the Dutch midfielder on their social media accountsWijnaldum was filmed emerging from a swimming pool in a full-on Roma strip whistling the tune of the song sung for him in Liverpool to the tune of Kungs’ This Girl.

The Dutch midfielder has been revealed as a Roma player after leaving PSG on loan

He initially arrived in Rome during the daytime on Friday and was mobbed by hundreds of supporters all desperate to catch a glimpse of their new signing before Roma confirmed the deal.

The midfielder, who will captain the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar this winter, said he had gained a lot of ‘confidence’ that the club would be the right person for him, judging by their apparent desperation to pull the deal over. . The deal includes an option to finalize the move at the end of the current season.

“It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player,” Wijnaldum said.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans.

Georginio Wijnaldum spoke of his joy at joining the club in the Italian capital – highlighting their desire to sign him as a big part of his decision to move

Georginio Wignaldum gives a thumbs up to the fans waiting for his arrival in Italy

“The club made it clear how much they wanted me in the effort they put in to get the deal done, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and faith.”

“The reception from the supporters, on social media and elsewhere, has also been fantastic,” he added.

“I promise to give 100% and help the team fight for all our goals this season.”

Wijnaldum, who first arrived in England in 2015 after being taken over from PSV by Newcastle, will travel to the Italian capital along with Paulo Dybala, Nemanja Matic, Zeki Celik and Mile Svilar.

The midfielder endured a difficult stay in Paris and needed more playing time with a World Cup on the horizon

Jose Mourinho’s side won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season and the former Inter Milan coach is looking for a winning squad with the Giallorossi.

Wijnaldum’s move to Roma could finally be completed after the French champions secured the signing of former Swansea midfielder Renato Sanches from Lille to a five-year deal.

It is believed that PSG paid around £12.6million for the Swansea midfielder, who has managed to somewhat rebuild his career at the elite level of football after endured a few difficult years.