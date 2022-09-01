Georgina Rodriguez is the epitome of chic in a white co-ord at the Venice Film Festival

Georgina Rodriguez was all smiles on Thursday as she attended the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The former sales assistant, 28, looked the pinnacle of chic in a long white crocodile leather top and matching split-hem pants.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, 27, ramped up her height in a pair of gold strappy heels as she posed in front of a scenic backdrop.

Georgina showed off thick gold jewelry to match her shoes as she waved to the onlookers.

She sported a flawless glam makeup palette with a nude lip, while sculpting her raven strands into a sleek ponytail.

The beauty took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a sizzling array of photos from her private jet.

Georgina put on a leggy display in a red patterned skirt, paired with a sleek black top and heels.

Sigourney Weaver, 72, beamed and waved as she arrived at the event in a small speedboat.

The actress looked chic in a black blazer, white t-shirt and jeans while hiding her face behind stylish sunglasses.

Bill Nighy cut a neat figure in a navy blue and shirt, along with gray trousers and dress shoes.

Don Cheadle stood out from the crowd in a pink polo top, paired with blue chinos and trainers.

Outing: The stars headed to the photocall for Living, an upcoming film adaptation of the Japanese classic novel Ikiru

Storyline: Directed by Oliver Hermanus, the film focuses on the character of Nighy, a civil servant rebuilding post-World War II London in 1952.

Star: His character discovers that he has a deadly disease and quickly searches for purpose and meaning for his life before dying

Character: He soon becomes intrigued by a younger colleague who helps him use his years of experience to focus his energies on completing one last major project.

Actor: Don stars in White Noise, an adaptation of the 1985 bestselling novel by American novelist Don DeLillo

The stars were on their way to the photocall for Living, an upcoming film adaptation of the Japanese classic novel Ikiru.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, the film focuses on the character of Nighy, a civil servant who is rebuilding post-World War II London in 1952.

His character discovers that he has a deadly disease and soon sets out to find purpose and meaning for his life before dying.

He soon becomes intrigued by a younger colleague who helps him use his years of experience to focus his energies on completing one last major project.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.