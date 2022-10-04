Georgie Stone: The youngest Australian to receive puberty blockers speaks out

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The youngest trans woman to receive puberty blockers in Australia has spoken about her life changing in the spotlight in a new documentary.

Georgie Stone, 22, subject to Georgie Stone’s dream lifewhich is available to stream on Netflix, said of her experience as a trans teenager: ‘It can be lonely and difficult, but it’s also often euphoric.’

“I want people to see the trans experience not as black and white, but nuanced and multifaceted,” she added to TV week.

Georgie Stone, the youngest trans woman to receive puberty blockers in Australia, has spoken about her life changing in the spotlight in a new documentary.

Georgie was born a boy, but in 2011 won a landmark court case at the age of 10 where she was given access to puberty blockers.

She later started a national campaign so that other Australian children who say they are trans no longer have to go through the courts to access hormone suppressants.

Puberty blockers are the first step in what transfortalers call ‘gender affirming care’.

Georgie Stone, 22, the subject of The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, which can be streamed on Netflix, said: ‘It can be lonely and difficult but it’s also often euphoric’

The drug suppresses puberty in adolescents, which doctors say gives children more time to consider their gender identity, but it is also highly controversial.

A British citizen, Keira Bell, sued the Tavistock sex clinic in London, arguing that children under the age of 16 are too young to give ‘informed consent’ to the use of puberty blockers.

The Tavistock Clinic was later closed after authorities said young patients were being steered towards gender reassignment pathways too quickly.

Puberty blockers suppress puberty in adolescents, which doctors say gives children more time to consider their gender identity, but is also highly controversial (stock image)

Keira, now 25, complained that she had mental health issues that were not properly explored before her medical transition.

A number of other countries, including Sweden and Finland, have said they will look into the use of puberty blockers in children.

Georgie, who starred in Neighbors and won the Young People’s Human Rights Medal in 2017, said Dreamlife was an opportunity to tell her story.

London’s Tavistock Clinic (pictured) was recently shut down after authorities said young patients were being steered down gender reassignment pathways too quickly

“Until this point, it’s been rare that I’ve had the opportunity to be in control of telling my story,” Georgie told TV Week.

“Filming Dreamlife… I’m grateful for this process and the time we had when I was so young,” she added.

‘I was 14 when we started filming and I needed time to decide how I wanted to be represented and how much of my life to share.’

Georgie, who starred in Neighbors and won the Young People’s Human Rights Medal in 2017, said Dreamlife was an opportunity to tell her story