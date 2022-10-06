Georgia wins top EV contracts thanks to long South Korea courtship

In May, Georgia announced the largest economic development project in its history — a deal with Hyundai to build a $5.54 billion electric vehicle and battery plant near the port city of Savannah.

The agreement, which promises to create 8,100 jobs, cemented the state’s position in the southeastern US as a major center for the emerging US electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Recommended

But a deal in one of the most advanced business sectors has its roots in a decades-old piece of Georgia’s history. Nearly 40 years ago, the state established an office in Seoul to take advantage of an economy opening toward a more market-oriented government industrial policy.

While it took more than a decade for that 1985 decision to bear fruit—in 1996, Korean conglomerate SK Group announced it was building a factory east of Atlanta—cities across the state are now seeing the benefits of what has become an investment of sorts. bridge between Asian economic power and the rapidly developing state.

South Korea is now the largest foreign investor in Georgia, with $12.5 billion in foreign direct investment projects announced in the state so far — nearly double the second-placed Japan, according to fDi Markets, an information provider owned is from FT. These pledges from Korean companies have created more than 29,000 jobs in Georgia, more than in any other US state.

Although the Hyundai deal By far the largest, the Korean influx into Georgia gained momentum in 2005, when Kia Motors announced a $1 billion plant in the small town of West Point, nicknamed Kia-ville. The factory promised to provide 2,500 jobs to a former textile center that was hit hard by unemployment after the industry disappeared.

“We’ve really seen South Korea take off as the main investor country for us right now,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, who recently flew to South Korea to recruit suppliers for the Hyundai plant. The state estimates that suppliers will bring in another $1 billion in investment.

Georgia has many of the same attractions as other major economies in the US Sun Belt, including low corporate taxes, top universities, and access to some of the US’s largest airports and shipping lanes.

But Korean companies and Georgian officials alike say it is the decades-long effort by state and local governments across the political spectrum to develop relations in Korea — including training programs aimed at creating a skilled workforce — that have made the region so attractive to Korean multinationals.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

“You can’t overemphasize the importance of workforce development and the efforts the state has put in to do it,” said Rick Douglas, Kia’s director of people and culture in Georgia. Kia received a $410 million stimulus package from Georgia for its investment, including real estate tax cuts, a custom training center for workforce, and improvements to roads and infrastructure.

Georgia’s success with Korean investment is kind of a model for state and local US authorities, which have had to become more active in attracting foreign investment as competition for capital in the global economy has increased.

Timothy Minchin, a professor at La Trobe University who has written extensively about the Kia deal, notes that while Georgia’s incentives helped secure the investment, it wasn’t the only factor.

Sonny Perdue, then the Republican governor of Georgia, began courting Kia in 2003 and formed a personal relationship with Kia CEO Byung Mo Ahn. The automaker had explored locations in neighboring states before selecting Georgia and turning down a $1 billion stimulus package from Mississippi.

“This deal was about personal connections, about people, as much as it was about money,” Minchin wrote in a… research paper.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

Wilson says those personal connections laid the foundation for the investment in Hyundai; at least 44 Korean suppliers moved to the state after the arrival of Kia. The 2007 free trade agreement between the US and South Korea, which came into effect in 2012, has also reduced barriers to entry.

According to Hye Min Kang, an investment specialist at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra), which opened an office in Atlanta this year, the deal with Hyundai could lead to even more investment. “Kotra Atlanta receives numerous requests from potential Korean companies interested in investing in the state of Georgia,” Kang said.

Next to Savannah’s Hyundai plant, the town of Dalton in northwestern Georgia, signed a deal this year with Hanwha Q Cells, one of the world’s largest solar manufacturers, which will expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Peach State. Combined with SK Group’s plans to build semiconductor and battery plants near Atlanta, these commitments put Georgia at the center of President Joe Biden’s plans to establish a domestic clean energy supply chain and reverse the dominance of China in the sector to counter.

“The investments are in technologies that are strategic for the long term,” said Thomas Byrne, president of the Korea Society, a US non-profit organization that promotes US-Korea cooperation.

Byrne adds that there is also a geopolitical element for South Korean companies: Korean companies continue to rely heavily on China for EV battery materials, and their US investments are a way to minimize their vulnerability to a regional strategic rival.

“The US-Korea alliance is in the core national security interests of both countries and crucial to regional stability in Northeast Asia and, more broadly, in the Indo Pacific region,” said Jon Ossoff, a Democratic senator from Georgia who chose South America. Korea for its first overseas trip after taking office last year.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

The investments have helped change the face of Georgia and polish the image of a state once best known for its segregationist past. The metropolitan area of ​​Atlanta has the seventh largest Korean population in the US, according to Pew Research Center. Gwinnett County, the Atlanta suburb that is home to most of Georgia’s Korean population, is hailed as the “Seoul of the South.”

National policy threw a rift in the relationship between the two trading partners this summer when the Inflation Reduction Act, a landmark U.S. climate package, determined that by 2024, EV tax credits would only be available for models assembled in North America. This excludes Hyundai, whose factory in Savannah won’t start production until 2025, and other foreign investors.

Korean trade groups criticized Congress for passing the legislation, calling the provision discriminatory and in violation of the Korea-US free trade agreement.

“We are hopeful that a solution can be found through the US federal government that takes into account Hyundai’s significant past and future investment commitments in the US market, including the $5.54 billion EV plant. in Georgia,” said Ira Gabriel, a spokesperson for Hyundai.

Last week, Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock introduced a bill to extend the 2024 deadline after urging the Biden administration to “maximum flexibility” to ensure that Georgian car manufacturers can take advantage of the tax credit.

Georgians were also caught up in a bitter trade dispute last year when LG Energy Solution accused rival SK Innovation of stealing intellectual property, leaving a $2.6 billion battery factory in the city of Commerce and thousands of jobs on the balance sheet. Ossoff was a chief negotiator in the $1.8 billion settlement and spent more than a hundred hours chatting with executives.

“There is an important role for elected officials to resolve disputes, open doors and facilitate investment in operations,” Ossoff said, adding that the “strong, personal working relationships” between elected officials and Korean business leaders helped lay the basis for a deal.