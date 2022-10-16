Geology students risk their lives underneath fragile cliff in Dorset prone to rockfalls 

<!–

A group of geology students almost made history after they put their lives on the line by standing under a fragile cliff prone to rock falls.

The 15 university students ignored warning signs about getting too close to the 150ft sandstone cliff at West Bay in Dorset during a field trip to the Jurassic Coast.

Wearing yellow helmets, the group huddled against the rock wall to examine some of the 180-million-year-old stones, seemingly oblivious to the danger they were in.

A shocked resident observed them for about 20 minutes.

Landslides and rockfalls regularly occur at the cliffs at West Bay, which doubled as Broadchurch in the ITV crime drama.

When they do, hundreds of tons of rocks and boulders the size of cars fall without warning.

In 2012, tourist Charlotte Blackman, 22, was crushed to death when a huge fall occurred as she walked beneath the cliffs further along the same stretch of coast.

Coastguards and the local council regularly issue warnings and urge the public to stay well away from the cliff.

Witness John May said: ‘There are numerous signs around warning of the danger of rock falls and to stay away from cliff edges and bases.

“There have been a number of large rockfalls in the area and along that stretch of rock. I immediately thought they were in danger.’

Another local said he was shocked by the lack of awareness. He added: ‘They would have needed more than helmets to protect them if the cliff collapsed.

“Someone told me they were university geology students here on a field trip.”

Geologist Richard Edmonds said rock falls at West Bay are likely at this time of year.

He said: ‘The scorching weather we had in the summer dried out the joints in the sandstone cliffs.

‘The stormy weather we’ve had recently is loosening the rubble trapped in the cracks and they could give way at any time.

‘Groups should definitely not stand under the rocks, it only takes a very small amount of rock to fall from that height to immobilize someone.

‘The best thing visitors to the coast can do is wait for low tide and walk as far from the cliff as they can.’

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: ‘We always encourage the public to comply with advice and warning signs while on official paths, on any visit to the coast.

‘With the weather we’ve had recently, eroding cliffs are even more vulnerable and pose a potential safety risk.

‘When standing on the bottom of a cliff, we would advise people that they should not stand less than the height of the cliff away.’