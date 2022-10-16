Gary Neville singles out ‘outstanding’ Joe Gomez for praise

<!–

Gary Neville blamed Joe Gomez after the centre-back gave an imperious demonstration against Manchester City at Anfield.

Gomez, alongside Virgil van Dijk, kept City’s arsenal of attacking talent out, most notably Erling Haaland, as Liverpool ended Pep Guardiola’s unbeaten start to the season.

Neville gave the defender the man of the match award over James Milner, calling Gomez “excellent”.

Joe Gomez was imperious as Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 on a pulse-pounding afternoon at Anfield

“That’s my man of the match, Joe Gomez,” Neville said in a commentary for Sky Sports.

“It could have gone to James Milner, but it goes to him. He is excellent on the right central defender.

“I’m sure City were looking for a target before the game, but he’s behind Milner, he’s made some brilliant interceptions himself.”

The one-time England captivated Erling Haaland as Liverpool looked to get their season back on track

The one-time England international came into the game in confident form after replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold at Ibrox last week.

A cross from Gomez from right-back gave Roberto Firmino a tap to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead on Wednesday night and en route to their resounding 7-1 victory.

Sunday’s task required much deeper defense and against Haaland Gomez would always be a tough game, with the Norwegian already scoring 20 times in all competitions this season.

Neville said Gomez had been ‘excellent’ on Sunday afternoon as Liverpool kept a clean sheet

Barring a few hairy moments, most notably in the second half when City disallowed a goal scored from the right side of Liverpool’s defensive third, Gomez emerged relatively unscathed.

Klopp, who spoke to BBC Sport after the game, echoed Neville’s sentiments and pointed out his defender for credit.

“Joe Gomez was excellent, he is excellent, no doubt about it. James Milner – come on, how many people thought “oh no Milner v Foden”?

“But he did extremely well. We had to find a few solutions, but they all did an amazing job.”