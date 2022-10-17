Gary Neville and Roy Keane praise Arsenal but state Man City are STILL title favourites  

<!–

Gary Neville and Roy Keane have both taken down Arsenal’s Premier League titles, despite the Gunners being four points ahead of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s team showed on Sunday that they could dig deep and win ugly as Bukayo Saka’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road – even surviving a scare when Patrick Bamford missed a penalty in the second half.

The result means Arsenal have won nine of their first ten games so far this season, and their fans believe the North Londoners are real contenders for the title.

Gary Neville believes Manchester City will still win the Premier League for Arsenal

Bakayo Saka brings in the winner who saw Arsenal beat Leeds to four points ahead of the top

Arsenal are now four points clear of reigning champions Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side suffered their first loss of the season thanks to Mo Salah’s winner at Anfield. However, Sky Sports pundits Neville and Keane believe they will still keep their Premier League crown.

During a conversation after the City game on Sunday, Neville was asked if he still thought Guardiola’s side would still ‘walk away’ with the title and the ex-Manchester United defender said:

“I still think City will walk away with it. I think Arsenal will come back to Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle. And I think City will just leave. This season is also a very different season. It could be very different after the World Cup than it is now.’

Roy Keane agrees with his former Man Utd team-mate and tips City to win title

Keane praised the work Mikel Arteta has done in bringing back the feel-good factor

It was a view shared by Neville’s former Red Devils team-mate Roy Keane, who fully agreed that City should retain the Premier League title. The Irishman did praise Gunners’ summer recruitment and how Arteta had bought back the club’s ‘feel-good factor’.

Although Keane also pointed out that Arsenal have benefited from their share of luck so far this season, taking Bamford’s penalty miss as an example.

“I’m still looking forward to City for the title, yes,” Keane added on Sky Sports.

Arsenal have started the season brilliantly, but it is clear that there is still a long way to go. You wouldn’t bet against Man City, they clearly won the title [last season] and are very, very strong.

Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday when Liverpool beat them 1-0

‘Arsenal has improved, recruitment in the summer’ [was good]. They have momentum, the feel-good factor at the club, a lot of energy in the club. And today they still have a bit of luck with today’s penalty miss, but you still have to be a fan of City.’

Both teams return to the Premier League next weekend, with City hosting Brighton at the Etihad, while Arsenal make a trip to the south coast to meet Southampton.

The Gunners will also play next week, as they face PSV in their Europa League campaign on Thursday.