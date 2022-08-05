Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher heap praise on the Lionesses historic EURO 2022 triumph

Experts Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have praised the Lionesses after their historic win in EURO 2022.

England triumphed in front of a record crowd at Wembley, with Chloe Kelly scoring in extra time to secure the Lionesses’ first major trophy.

England only conceded twice during the tournament and made good use of their home advantage en route to a dramatic overall win over Germany.

England’s win set off a euphoric scene at Wembley, with former Lionesses star Alex Scott hailing the win as a turning point for women’s football in the UK and urging schools across the country to promote the sport for girls.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher spoke of the ‘huge opportunity’ the Lionesses’ victory has provided for the growth of women’s football in the UK and wants the country to get more support for it.

“It’s a huge opportunity, everyone was behind it. The chance is now to get more girls to play soccer at school. Those girls involved are now role models forever.”

Gary Neville (right) and Jamie Carragher praise the Lionesses for their win at EURO 2022

Carragher believes the country has a great chance to support the women’s game after their momentous victory over Germany

Neville, meanwhile, praised the Lionesses for their ‘amazing, brilliant’ Euro campaign

Meanwhile, his fellow expert Gary Neville praised the “brilliant performance” on Sarina Weigman’s part:

“It was great, I was gone before the start of the tournament, but came back for the semi-finals. We have seen wonderful matches, wonderful performances.’

The two-time Champions League winning defender also praised the Lionesses for their emotional post-match interviews following their win against Germany, with match winner Chloe Kelly rushing to join her teammates in a rendition of Sweet Caroline during her interview.

“The game was fantastic, but so were the interviews afterwards, I thought it was a real example of how players should give interviews.” said Neville.