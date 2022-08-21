Gary Busey spotted in a California park with his pants down smoking a cigar day being charged

Actor Gary Busey was caught in shocking photos with his pants down in a public park in California in the middle of the day, as he appeared to commit an lewd act and then lit a cigar one day after he was accused of groping three women in a New Jersey horror movie convention.

Busey, 78, was seen dirty and dirty at Point Dume Park in Malibu on Saturday afternoon.

The actor was charged Friday on four counts of sexual contact and harassment after multiple alleged incidents at the convention over the weekend – as police say they expect more victims to come forward.

Busey didn’t seem concerned about the charges the next day, as shocking footage showed him getting out of his car wearing a shirt that referenced the 1991 film ‘Point Break’, in which he had a supporting role, and on had gone to a bench near the lookout, where he sat down, pulled out his phone, then pulled down his pants.

Busey stuck a hand in the front of his pants, appeared to grit his teeth, then looked around to make sure no bystanders caught him committing the lewd act.

Seemingly pleased with his actions, Busey lit a cigar and looked out over the ocean for nearly 30 minutes before getting back into his car and leaving the park.

bears references to the movie ‘Point Break’, the Greatest Movie of All Time (Busey has a supporting role in it).

Busey, who lives in Malibu, is facing two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, following the New Jersey allegations.

Gary Busey (seen last year) was charged with sexual offenses at a fan convention in New Jersey last weekend. In the picture, one of the many fans who posed for the picture

The charges stem from crimes allegedly committed during the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, NJ last weekend, police said.

Cherry Hill Police say three women were inappropriately touched by Busey during an autograph and meet and greet.

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” Cherry Hill Police Department Lieutenant Commander Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer, noting that “multiple complaints” had been received throughout the weekend about the actor’s behavior.

Police have revealed that they fully expect to hear from more women in the coming days following an incident in which Busey had to be removed from part of the event after seeing women groped, Fox 29 said.

Police did not initially identify the suspect as the actor, but followed up with a statement saying Busey was the man charged.

Busey would appear at the convention along with other actors, including Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright.

A convention attorney, Nikitas Moustakas, said the convention company “assisted authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a famous guest at the convention.”

“Immediately after receiving a complaint from those in attendance, the famous guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return,” he said.

Monster-Mania also encouraged those in attendance to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all of our attendees is paramount to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise these values.”

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, although he came to prominence and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

His various acting credits include Point Break, Under Siege, Rookie of the Year, Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.

Busey is married to Steffanie Sampson. The couple has been together since 2006 and got into a relationship in 2008. Together they share a 12-year-old son, Luke.

Busey also has two children from previous relationships, Jake, 51, and daughter Alectra, 28.

The actor, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled to be a featured guest for all three days of the event

The charges stem from crimes allegedly committed during the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, suburban Philadelphia, on Aug. 12-14.

Busey faced drug charges earlier in 1995 when authorities found cocaine during a search of his Malibu home.

He was charged with one count of cocaine possession and three counts of marijuana possession, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and being under the influence of cocaine.

He has also been arrested in the past on charges of intimate partner violence.

In 2011, during a season of Celebrity Apprentice, he was accused of sexually abusing a female associate of the show.

‘We were smoking cigarettes outside and Busey was standing next to me,’ an employee told the Daily Beast in 2016. ‘And at one point he grabbed me tightly between my legs, ran his hand over my stomach and my breasts.

‘I didn’t know what to do. So I made this joke: “Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity!” Then he took my hand and put it down [over] his penis, and said, “I’m just getting started, honey.”‘