Gareth Southgate insists he is still the ‘right person’ to take England to the World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate insists he is still the right man to lead the country into the World Cup after his side slipped to a third defeat in their last five games and was jeered by thousands of traveling supporters at the San Siro.

And England captain Harry Kane acknowledged fans’ fears as Qatar approached, but urged them not to panic and trust the national team to repeat form for Russia 2018 and Euro 2020.

England’s 1-0 defeat on Friday night by a young Italian side, who did not even qualify for this winter’s tournament in Qatar, relegated England to the second tier of the Nations League and marked their third loss in five games without a win, making their worst run since 2014.

But Southgate remained defiant in the face of such a run, saying: ‘I think I’m the right person to take the team into the tournament. It’s more stable that way, no doubt. I don’t think the performance [against Italy] was far away and I know it will get derision just because we are on the back of a series of defeats.’

It is more than seven hours since an England team once heralded for its attacking prowess scored a goal from open play.

England have one last chance to repair morale when they face old foes Germany at Wembley on Monday night, and Southgate said: ‘The players know that the main thing is the performance [against Italy] was good. We must be decisive in the final third. We can’t do that at the moment and it’s a head-scratcher, given the quality of the players and the positions they came into.’

Kane, who has scored England’s solitary goal in the five games of this Nations League campaign, said: ‘I understand the fans’ frustration. I was an England fan and I’m still an England fan whether I’m playing or not. But ultimately we will be judged on what happens in November. If we have a successful tournament, I’m not sure people will be worried about the spell we had over the summer, that’s the bottom line.

‘We have to improve, we know that. The fans are always amazing and stick with us. I know they will be there on Monday supporting us.’

Southgate added: ‘Usually you go into the World Cup on the back of a qualifying campaign that’s relatively comfortable, some friendlies of your own choosing and a couple of weaker friendlies to keep your fitness levels up.

“We are on the back of Germany twice, Italy twice and a Hungary team that has been outstanding. So we have had far more difficult games and we have not managed to win those games.’

There is currently no appetite at the Football Association to sack a manager who led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.