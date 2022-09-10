Gal Gadot gushes over playing ‘iconic villain’ the Evil Queen at D23 Expo’s Snow White preview

<!–

Gal Gadot spoke about playing the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Snow White at D23 Expo, which took place at the Anaheim Convention Center, on Friday.

The Wonder Woman actress, 37, talked about working on the highly anticipated feature film and how she’s not used to playing an on-screen villain.

She was joined by the upcoming film’s lead actress, Rachel Zegler, who said it was “an honor” to play the iconic Disney princess.

Gadot described the role to Deadline as ‘very different from what I’d done before’ and that she’s used to playing on the other side of where the heart should be.”

Despite typically playing a heroine, Gadot said it was “lovely” to have the chance to see the ‘iconic villain.’

“Getting into her skin was so wonderful,” she gushed, adding that the Evil Queen is far from her real personality.

Zegler, 21, went on to talk about portraying Snow White in the upcoming adaptation of the 1937 animated film.

The West Side Story star explained that her character is looking for “a sense of agency so she can be a just ruler and a great queen.”

Zegler told the outlet it was “an honor” to adapt the film “for the modern age.”

Development of the live-action adaptation of Snow White began in 2016, and Marc Webb agreed to direct the feature film three years later.

Gadot and Zegler were announced as the film’s two lead actors in June last year.

Greta Gerwig signed in November to co-write the screenplay for the feature film.

Other cast members in the project include Andrew Burnap and Martin Klebba, who will play Grumpy.

Physical production was initially set to begin in 2020, although this was delayed due to the onset of the global pandemic.

Shooting finally started last March and lasted several months before the project crew wrapped up in July.

The upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White is currently set to debut in 2024.