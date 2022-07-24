Gabrielle Union flashes underboob in a plunging black jumpsuit for bachelorette party in LA

Gabrielle Union flashed a lot of underbust and bared her tight midriff in a skimpy black jumpsuit at a bachelorette party for one of her friends in Los Angeles on Saturday.

As the 49-year-old Break In star showed off her roomy cleavage in her midriff-bare ensemble, she radiated confidence as she flashed a beaming smile at the onlookers.

The mum-of-one, who made fame in the 2000 film Bring It On, looked timeless in her sassy look, which she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a black clutch.

The beauty chose to show off her natural curls on her fun night out, where she gave a friend a friendly hug before walking back to her car.

Dwyane Wade’s wife appeared to be celebrating one of her boyfriend’s engagements as she walked out of a building just a few feet in front of a woman rocking a low-cut white mini dress, a veil in her hair and a garter belt on her thigh.

Previously, the Hollywood star attributed her lean physique to dieting, but still treats herself to sweet desserts to keep her balance.

“But I’m just going to stay active and not let it get too out of hand,” she told Fitness Magazine in 2020.

“I eat more veggies, and just like I love the occasional rib-eye steak, I try to cut down on the actual portions,” Gabrielle added.

The actress and her husband also motivate each other to work and stay healthy in their daily lives.

In an interview with FashionThe former Miami Heat basketball player talked about seeing his wife hit and how he feels watching her on the red carpet.

“I love seeing my wife in these moments, you know, sitting back and watching her walk the carpet and pose,” he stated.

The couple officially got married in 2014 and shares their daughter, three-year-old Kaavia.

