Furious husband battered his wife’s face when he caught her in bed next to naked next door neighbour

An irate husband assaulted his wife after he caught her lying in bed next to a naked neighbor shouting ‘it’s not what you think’.

Jason Heathcote, 42, followed his wife Ceri to John Richardson’s Gawsworth home, in Macclesfield, Cheshire, at midnight and found her under the sheets in his bedroom, one strap of her dungarees down.

The father of one, an insulation engineer yelled ‘You f****** s**g, you f****** b****, you terribly w***e’ at Mrs Heathcote rather jump on the bed and punch her as Mr. Richardson yelled, “It’s not what you think.”

He then stormed off after the pair managed to wrestle him away. Ms Heathcote, in her forties, had ‘significant’ swelling on the left side of her face below the eye socket which was said to be ‘extremely painful’.

She later denied any sexual relationship with Mr Richardson, saying her husband had “lost the plot.”

At Warrington Magistrates’ Court Heathcote, he was ordered to pay his wife £500 in damages after pleading guilty to assault involving actual bodily harm.

The victim, who had a ‘complicated’ relationship with Heathcote for nine years, called on him not to return to their parental home.

The incident occurred after Heathcote started receiving text messages from Richardson’s ex-partner saying, “Keep your wife away from my house, she left my house at 4:30 am.” He confronted Mrs. Heathcote about the messages, but she denied any wrongdoing.

On the evening of June 25, she had been drinking and chatting with friends who lived nearby. Heathcote joined them for a while before returning home.

The prosecutor Michael O’Kane said: “She can’t remember how long Jason stayed with them, but around 11:50 pm she left her boyfriend’s house to go to another friend’s house.

“She’s known him for about four years now and is good friends with him. His door was unlocked and she went upstairs to find John sleeping. She wouldn’t normally come in uninvited, but being a good friend she let herself in.

“She confirmed that she and Mr. Richardson were not having a sexual relationship.” She joined John at the address and wanted to speak to him.

“She was lying on the bed next to John and was there for about fifteen minutes when she heard footsteps coming.

‘The defendant saw her and said, ‘You f****** s**g, you f****** b****, you horrible w***e. She yelled at him to stop and John said, “It’s not what you think.” The defendant stood on the bed, knelt on top of her, and began pounding the left side of Ceri’s face.

“She was on her back and couldn’t protect herself. She can’t remember how many times he hit her. But she said the defendant was getting ‘spiritual,’ as she puts it.’

Mr O’Kane said that Ceri, with John’s help, finally got Jason to stop the attack and left the bedroom. “She was shocked and completely sedated,” the prosecutor said, “she said her face hurt. She thinks John spoke to him. She can’t remember.

“As for the injury, there was significant swelling on the left side of her face below the eye socket, which was extremely painful. “She was really shocked and really scared of him. She is especially concerned about protecting their son.

“She doesn’t want the defendant to return to their address. The whole situation made her incredibly upset.

“Mr. Richardson also made a statement matching that of the victim.”

Mr O’Kane added: ‘After his arrest, the defendant was extremely upset and cried during his interview. He said he caught his wife in bed with a friend who was naked. He said he had a meltdown, he said he lost the plot. He said he’s not a mean person, he’s not aggressive and had never hit a woman before.’

In a statement, Ms Heathcote said there were concerns at first that she had a fractured cheekbone, adding: ‘I still have a lot of pain around the area.

“I was told it was severe bruising and it will take eight to 12 weeks to heal. I had a new job and had to take three weeks off. Fortunately, my employer was very understanding.

‘I have suffered from anxiety and depression. I feel like I will never be able to overcome the abuse and damage I have suffered. After being attacked by someone I thought would love and protect me, I will never be able to trust anyone completely again. The impact on the rest of my life will be forever,” she said.

Heathcote, who held his head during the hearing, was represented by Andrew Derbyshire, who said his client had been told that his wife visited Mr Richardson at night.

“You have heard from my friend that there has been genuine regret for his actions from the start of the investigation,” Derbyshire said. “He burst into tears during the police interrogation. He wept and was genuinely upset.

“In a police interrogation, he simply referred to how he had reacted to what he encountered. “He lost control of himself and lost the plot.

‘What he states is that it was a spontaneous reaction to what he encountered.

“The days before he had been approached by Mr Richardson’s ex-partner. He received a text saying ‘Keep your wife away from my house, she left my house at 4:30 am’. He had spoken to his wife and she denied that anything was wrong.

“She said she’d been to the property and had too much to drink, fell asleep on the couch, and came home.

“On the evening of June 25, she’d come home and said she was going to a specific location. Out of curiosity, he visited Mr. Richardson’s home.

“What he says is different from the information for the court… He says he’s going upstairs to the bedroom. He says his wife and Mr. Richardson were under the sheet and that Mr. Richardson was naked.

“His wife had a belt down from her dungarees. What he accepts, and what he doesn’t try to deny, is that he lost the plot. He saw red. He made physical contact with her in the manner described. He is appalled at the injuries she sustained as a result of his actions.”

Heathcote was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison with an 18-month suspension and ordered to complete a ‘Building Better Relationships’ rehabilitation program and perform 200 hours of unpaid work. He was further ordered to pay a victim’s allowance of £154

District Judge John McGarva told him, “Whatever was on your mind about what you saw, your reaction was all wrong. You jumped on that bed and punched her in the face repeatedly, making her face look like a real mess. I’ve seen the images.

“What made it even more serious was that it was committed in a domestic context. It was a prolonged attack with repeated blows to the face. Fortunately the injuries are not as bad as suspected.’