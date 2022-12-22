From the Archives, 1977: The crush is on for Air Supply and Sherbet

Air Supply will embark on a national tour in Melbourne at the end of January. Then the lack is abroad. By the time Sherbet arrived from South Africa at 3pm the fans, mostly girls, were ready for action. The screaming continued until Sherbet was safely in the interrogation room. Home for Christmas: (from left) Sherbet’s Harvey James, Daryl Braithwaite, Alan Sandow and Garth Porter Credit:Staff photographer Sherbet toured Canada and Europe with the Hollies and is invited back to Canada and Germany next year.

“We had great success in Germany.” said Daryl Braithwaite, the singer. “They didn’t know us from a bar of soap when we went there, and now we’ve been asked to tour.” Throughout the tour – Thailand, South Africa, Scandinavia, Canada, Europe – Sherbet played to an older audience, in the 18 to 25 age group. When it played with the Hollies, there were 28 and 30 year olds in the audience. Loading “We learned to relax on the tour because we were playing to an older crowd, and they weren’t yelling all the time,” said Daryl. “People said it was like watching a group play in their living room, relaxing.” “We were even compared to the Bee Gees because of our harmonies.”