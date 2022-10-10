From coelacanths to crinoids: These nine ‘living fossils’ haven’t changed in millions of years

Credit: Shutterstock



We see evolution all around us, constantly, in every living thing. Yet in the deep oceans we find a number of ‘living fossils’ that are reminiscent of creatures from prehistoric times.

In his 1859 book About the origin of speciesesteemed naturalist Charles Darwin coined the term “living fossil” to describe living organisms that appeared unchanged from their extinct fossil relatives. The term has since been used to describe extended sexes, relict populations, groups of low diversity and groups with DNA that has hardly changed in millions of years.

The marine depths seem to be a good place for “living fossils”, with cartilaginous fish such as sharks and rays generally 2 to 4 times more evolutionarily distinguished than land animals. In other words, while each species is unique, these species are very different from their closest relatives.

Let’s take a look at some of these relics of the past.

1. Coelacanth

coelacanths are fish that live deep off the coasts of Africa and Indonesia. They have unusually shaped paired body fins that they move alternately, almost as if “walking” underwater. Their lineage goes back to the Devonian, at least 410 million years ago.

Allenypterus montanus, a fossil coelacanth fish from the Bear Gulch limestone in Montana. Credit: James St. John



Coelacanths were once thought to have gone extinct along with (non-avian) dinosaurs about 70 million years ago, as they disappear from the fossil record around this time.

So imagine the surprise when a living specimen was fished out of the deep ocean in 1938! This fish became familiar as “Old Fourlegs” and was believed to be the direct fish-like ancestor of all land animals (although we now know that this is not strictly correct).

Today there are two living coelacanth species known as Latimeria which have remained essentially unchanged in the past 100 million years.

2. Horseshoe Crab

horseshoe crabs are ancient creatures that first appeared at least 480 million years ago during the Ordovician period and doesn’t seem to have changed much since then. They are not crabs at all, but “chelicerates” and therefore more closely related to spiders and sea scorpions.

Mesolimulus walchi is an extinct species of horseshoe crab. Credit: Petr Hyks



There are four species alive today, all within the family Limulidae, found in waters off Asia and North America. They migrate to shallow coastal waters to breed in massive ‘orgy’ events, with females laying many tens of thousands of eggs in the sand.

They also have strange blue blood, so colored by a high copper content. Horseshoe crabs are harvested for their blood by the pharmaceutical industry as it is used in biomedical testing.

3. Elephant Shark

As with horseshoe crabs, “elephant shark(Callorhinchus milii) is a misnomer. Also known as the Australian ghost shark, this species is not a shark at all. It is a related type of cartilaginous fish known as a “chimera” and belongs to a subclass called Holocephali that diverged from the shark lineage more than 450 million years ago.

Deriving their name from their bizarrely shaped snouts, these “plowed” chimeras are found on the continental shelves of Australia and New Zealand.

Analysis of their genome has shown that the species is changing at a snail’s pace. In fact it has the slowest evolving genome of all vertebrates, with its DNA altered almost imperceptibly over hundreds of millions of years.

4. Nautilus

nautilus are a type of marine cephalopod mollusk, and are therefore related to squid and octopus. However, unlike other cephalopods, they are housed in a distinctive smooth, hard shell.

Nautilus lives in the open water in and around coral reefs in the Indo-Pacific Ocean. They are hunted for their beautiful shells to make art and jewelry, but international trade is now regulated to protect them from over-exploitation.

Members of the Nautilidae family is known to have existed from the Late Triassic, and appears to have remained relatively unchanged for over 200 million years. Darwin himself described these creatures as “living fossils.”

5. Goblin Shark

The goblin shark (Mitsukurina owstoni) is a bizarre animal with a long, flat snout and serrated jaws that protrude from the face to catch unsuspecting prey. It is a relatively rare deepwater shark that lives in all major oceans. With a face only a mother could love, it was described as “grotesquewhen he was first encountered in 1910.

The goblin shark is the only living member of its family, Mitsukurinidae, and is the most evolutionarily distinct shark known; his lineage stretches back a bit 125 million years.

6. Mantis Shrimp

Mantis shrimp, also called stomatopods, are distinctive crustaceans found in tropical and subtropical coastal waters around the world. They are fearsome marine carnivores known to deliver a dizzyingly fast and painful blow.

They also lead a colorful life. During the mating season, they fluoresce (emit light) and have complex eyes to view these displays. In fact, they have up to 16 color receptors, while humans have only three.

The lineage of mantis shrimp branched out from other crustaceans in the Malacostraca class (such as crabs, lobsters, and krill) during the Carboniferous, around 340 million years ago. So these fantastic, feisty critters have been blooming for a long time. Today there are hundreds of species belonging to the suborder Unipeltata, containing some 190 . popped up million years ago.

7. Striped panray

Many cartilaginous fish tend to be very evolutionarily different, but the best is the striped panray (Zanobatus schoenleinii). This fish has a median “evolutionary distinctiveness” age of 188 million years.

Today, the striped panray inhabits tropical waters in the eastern Atlantic (and possibly the Indian Ocean) and feeds on small invertebrates from the seabed. It belongs to the order Rhinopristiformes and is oviparous, meaning it gives birth to live young. It is listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

8. Brachiopods

brachiopods are shelly sea creatures with long, fleshy stems that live in burrows on the seafloor. They act as reef-forming organisms, filtering the water around them. Brachiopods living today, such as Lingula, look more or less the same as their Cambrian counterparts from about 500 million years ago! They are considered to be the oldest known animal (genus) that still contains: living representatives.

In The Origin of Species, Darwin noted “some of the oldest” […] animals like […] Nautilus, Lingula, etc., are not much different from living species.” It is these observations that led him to propose the term “living fossil”.

9. Crinoids

Crinoids are known from at least the Devonian (359-419 million years ago), but may have existed as long as the Ordovician (over 445 million). Also known as “sea lilies,” these sea creatures once lived on the seafloor in a symbiotic relationship with corals. Corals grew from the stems of crinoids to reach higher in the water column for better feeding options.

A fossil crinoid species called Seirocrinus subangularis. Credit: James St. John



This association was very common until the supposed extinction of the crinoids 273 million years ago. In 2021, however, these two sea creatures were rediscovered in Japanese waters, where they thrive in a blissful environment partnership. It remains a mystery why no fossil evidence of this happy marriage has been found in the intervening period.

How do living fossils form?

While animals described as “living fossils” usually continue to evolve, many of these changes are imperceptible to the human eye. To track how animals change over time, we look at molecular changes that are visible in the genes, or “morphological” changes in physical form.

Internal (or molecular) drivers include: genetic drift, which is the random change in the frequency of gene variants in a population over time. External forces include: natural selectionin particular, sexual selection, which results in specific traits in a population being inherited over time.

All marine animals in this list appear to undergo morphological stasis (slowing down or stagnation). Some may also have molecular stasis. Their slower evolution is probably due to the relatively stable underwater environment, especially in the deep sea. These remote refuges are least affected by direct human influences and changes in weather and climate.

On the other hand, these animals are not immune. And if we’re not careful, we could lose some of these curious creatures forever.

Older Than Expected: Teeth Reveal the Origin of the Tiger Shark

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.