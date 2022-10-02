French march in Paris to rally support for women in Iran

PARIS (AP) – Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show support for Iranian protesters who stood up for their leadership after the death of a young woman taken into custody. Several female protesters chopped off pieces of their hair and threw them in the air as a gesture of liberation.

Women of Iranian descent, French feminist groups and leading politicians were among those who joined the rally at Republique Plaza before marching through eastern Paris.

“Woman, life, freedom!” the crowd chanted, undeterred by the rainy weather. Some banners read: “Freedom for Iranian women,” or “No to compulsory hijab,” or just the young woman’s name: “#Mahsa Amini.”

It was the latest and appeared to be the largest of several protests in France in support of Iranian protesters. Iranians and others have also marched in cities around the world.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in the past two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran’s vice squad in the capital Tehran for allegedly disobeying Iran’s strict Islamic dress. code.

The protesters have expressed anger at the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic, and the demonstrations escalated into calls for the overthrow of the spiritual establishment that has ruled Iran since 1979.

At the protest in Paris, some chanted in Persian and French: “Khomenei go away!” – referring to the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomenei. On the cheeks of some women were drawings of a red poppy, the symbol of a martyr in Iran.

Iris Farkhondeh, a 40-year-old French scholar who came to France as a refugee as a toddler, said she is concerned about rising Islamist extremism and the risk of terrorist attacks in France by religious extremists.

“The struggle we are waging in Iran is the same as that in France,” she said.

Other protesters described anger at Iran’s dress code and intrusive restrictions on women. Some were afraid to give their names out of concern about the consequences for relatives in Iran.

Romane Ranjbaran, 28, joined her mother and other family members to protest.

“Iran is an essential part of my history. My mother knew free Iran when women were free,” she said.

She said she was happy to see so many people at Sunday’s gathering.

“It is an international battle. If we want the situation in Iran to improve, we need international support,” she said.

