<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Fremantle Dockers traded beer for cocktails as they marked the end of their season in Perth – but even if Rory Lobb had just one drink during the celebrations, he’s guaranteed to wake up feeling a lot of self-pity.

The AFL stars gathered by the pool on Saturday at a luxury resort-style hotel, without a single beer on display, as several stars opted for brightly colored mixed drinks instead.

But none were as brightly colored as Lobb, who had completely forgotten to apply sunscreen and exercised what certainly appeared to be a serious sunburn.

He was seen wearing a pair of Speedos, cocktail in hand chatting and taking a dip with Andrew Brayshaw, who was also enjoying one of the drinks.

Rory Lobb (left) has to forget to put on his sunscreen before going to the pool with Andrew Brayshaw (right)

Lobb looked redder than a boiled lobster as he soaked up the sun with his teammates

The pair were joined by teammates including Will Brodie, Karl Worner, Neil Erasmus and Lloyd Meek as all the Dockers gathered in the pool at one point.

Midfielder Caleb Serong gave Lobb a lesson in being smart about the sun as he was seen in a maroon shirt before going for a swim.

Lobb applied to be traded to the Western Bulldogs on September 14, but the club turned it down. His teammates Griffin Logue and Blake acres also announced that they want to move to other teams.

The Dockers said Lobb was too important to their structure to let him go.

Freo stars including Will Brodie, Karl Worner, Neil Erasmus and Lloyd Meek joined Lobb and Brayshaw in the pool

Will Brodie (center) Karl Worner (right) and an unidentified teammate (left) all preferred cocktails over beer as they settled after a long season

From left to right: Lobb, Brayshaw and Caleb Serong all looked like they could use a little slip, slip and slap at the team celebration

Fremantle finished fifth on the ladder with 15 wins, six losses and a draw, triumphing in one of the most exciting games of the final series as they came back from a massive deficit to beat the Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in their elimination final.

The Dogs led a whopping 41 points and held Freo scoreless until the 20th minute of the second quarter, but the home side kicked 10 of the next 11 goals to run out of the 31-point winners.

However, they couldn’t pull the same trick against Collingwood in the MCG the following week, having to endure a 20-point loss to finish a season where many of their fans dreamed of ‘Flagmantle’ being their first. would win premiership.