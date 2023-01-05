Freak wave at Secret Harbour, Perth paralyses man as GoFundMe started to help Peta Byrne, family

A family in Perth faces an uncertain future after a tragic beach accident left the father paralyzed and fighting for his life – as his wife revealed she thought her husband was joking when she found him face down and motionless in the found surf.

Perth couple Scott Race, 39, and Peta Byrne were swimming on a beach at Secret Harbor in Perth on December 28 when a freak wave dumped Mr Race onto the ocean floor, breaking his neck in two places.

It was a split second that changed the family forever.

The father of six was thrown onto a sandbank after being pulled under by the huge wave.

The fracture in his neck damaged his spinal cord and his C6 and C7 vertebrae, two crucial parts of the spine.

Mr. Race was still conscious as he floated face down in the water, but he couldn’t move and held his breath in despair, hoping someone would come and save him.

Mrs Byrne, his partner of 11 years, realized something was wrong and arrived just in time before he drowned.

Mrs. Byrne told The Sydney Morning Herald she initially thought her partner was just playing a game in the ocean.

“I looked at him and thought he was messing around because he was just floating face down in the water,” Ms Byrne said.

“I went to shake it and — nothing. So I grabbed him and lifted him up, and he was gasping for air and he said, “I can’t move, I can’t move, I can’t move.”‘

Lifeguards arrived and placed him on a spine while they waited for emergency services before he was taken by helicopter to Perth Royal Hospital.

Mr Race was rushed into surgery after doctors at the hospital became concerned that a severely dislocated intervertebral disc was putting pressure on his spinal cord.

Ms Byrne said she was ‘hysterical and hyperventilating’ during the four-hour operation.

An MRI the following day revealed Mr Race’s spinal cord was badly bruised, not severed, but he remains paralyzed from the armpits down seven days after arriving at hospital.

Doctors said Mr Race’s injury was catastrophic and it was unlikely he would ever walk again.

Ms Byrne said the whole family’s life had changed in ‘a split second’ and she planned to spend as much time with Mr Race and their children as she can handle an uncertain future.

Peta Byrne (left) and her partner Scott Race (right) have been together for 11 years and have six children together

“My head was spinning and I thought, how am I going to manage all this?” she said.

“Because you only have certain hours when you can come over and then I’m dealing with the kids at home and then I’m dealing with work.”

The couple have six children together: Jackson, 20, Stephanie, 19, Tayla, 16, Caleb, 16, Addisyn, 14, and Jessica, 13.

Friends and family have one GoFundMe page for the family, which has raised more than $20,000 to date.

GoFundMe organizers said they hope Mr. Race can regain feeling and movement over time, but the family faces a “long, hard journey.”

“He is currently in intensive care at Royal Perth Hospital after being airlifted by helicopter,” they wrote.

“His spinal cord has not been severed, but he is currently paralyzed from the armpits down.

“As both of them will be spending endless hours, days, weeks and possibly months back and forth in the hospital, this will have a financial impact on them as both of them are unable to work and have a large family of six children,” they said.