Frankston Bunnings thief, Anthony Georgiou dies after security guards put him in a headlock

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anthony Georgiou screamed for help and gasped after being placed in a vault by two security officers at a Bunnings Warehouse.

He had stolen a gas cylinder and a saw blade from the shop in Frankston, Melbourne, and the officers tried to stop him from getting away.

Terrifying witness footage from A Current Affair shows Mr Georgiou yelling ‘help me, help me, let me go’ as he struggled against them on the ground.

Anthony Georgiou died after outsourced Bunnings security pinned him to the ground while screaming for help in 2016

Despite his apparent distress, the store’s outsourced loss prevention staff (LPOs) continued to hold the 31-year-old in check.

He fell unconscious and was taken to hospital, where he died later that day.

A Victorian coroner has determined that Mr Georgiou’s death in September 2016 would not have occurred had he not been stopped by Bunnings’ officers.

“There seems to be little doubt that if Mr Georgiou had not been involved in the battle … he would have run away from Bunnings that day,” coroner Darren Bracken said in his findings, which were released Tuesday.

mr. Georgiou for robbing the Frankston, Melbourne, Bunnings store (example above) while being held by security

Forensic pathologist Heinrich Bouwer, who performed Mr. Georgiou’s autopsy, found that his death was caused by complications from taking methylamphetamine in a physical restraint setting.

He said an inquest in Bunnings had caused injuries that impeded Mr Georgiou’s breathing.

The security officers told the inquest that they initially tried to get Mr Georgiou to return the stolen property to the store, but he became aggressive and said “no f*** off” and walked away from them.

Terrifying footage shows Mr Georgiou screaming for help as security guard holds him to the ground

One of the officers said he grabbed Mr Georgiou at the exit, told him he was under arrest and said ‘let’s take it easy and come back with us’ but he was ignored.

He tried to grab Mr Georgiou across the chest and put his leg behind him to get him to the ground, but he was ‘so strong that when I grabbed him he lifted me up’.

The two officers said they used their force to get him to the ground by putting him in a headlock, which violated Bunnings’ code of conduct and the training given to LPOs on how to deal with thieves.

Mr Georgiou (pictured with his then four-year-old daughter) tried to steal a gas cylinder tank and a saw blade

But the coroner found that the couple had never received a copy of the code and neither had received any training.

The store manager witnessed the struggle but did not intervene. He told the inquest that Bunnings told him not to get involved with LPOs when dealing with stolen items.

“I have not been trained from a safety point of view,” he said. “So I don’t know how the gentleman or how the LPOs handle these situations and what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Forensic pathologist Heinrich Bouwer said Mr Georgiou’s death was caused by complications from taking methylamphetamine in a physical restraint setting.

The coroner made a number of recommendations for Bunnings, including that LPOs and store managers be trained in dealing with customer confrontations.

He also asked the company to review LPO performance and keep a record of all incidents involving them.

Bunnings told the coroner it had taken several steps in response to issues raised during the investigation, including updating its code of conduct to clarify when physical violence can be used.

It has also since updated its contract with contractors.

Bunnings operations director Ryan Baker told AAP the coroner’s recommendations will be reviewed in detail.

“We are aware of the Victorian Coroners Court’s findings in relation to this matter and our thoughts are with Mr Georgiou’s family at this time,” he said in a statement.