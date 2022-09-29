Frank Warren labels Anthony Joshua’s contract demands to face Tyson Fury as ‘NONSENSICAL’

Tyson Fury has given promoter Frank Warren leave to pressure Anthony Joshua to confirm their blockbuster world heavyweight title.

The Gypsy King has set Joshua some deadlines for signing on the dotted line to meet him under the roof of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 3 – and on Thursday he stopped the fight for the second time in a week.

“Tyson has become very frustrated with Joshua’s delays,” Warren said. “But he’s authorized us to keep talking because he knows that unless this massive domestic battle isn’t fought now, it may never happen.

Frank Warren has slammed Anthony Joshua’s camp for making ‘nonsense’ changes to their contract to face Tyson Fury

Fury has continually set deadlines for Joshua to return his contract – and called off their fight for a second time in a week on Thursday after exhausting delays

“It took Joshua and his team, including his promoter Eddie Hearn, nearly two weeks to respond to our contract guaranteeing him 40 percent of the proceeds, which is more generous than Tyson is obliged to bid as the WBC champion.

“Eventually they came back with changes that were mostly nonsensical. But we immediately made adjustments and again we are waiting for an answer.

“We hope we are wrong in suspecting that someone on their side wants to block this fight and not want Joshua to risk a fourth loss in five fights, which could be damaging at this stage in his career.”

Hearn has complained that Fury has put alternate opponents on standby, most notably Mahmoud Charr, the German-Lebanese former WBA champion, but Warren says: ‘We need to have a fallback position in case Joshua pulls out. Tyson will fill Cardiff with whomever he fights. And December 3 gives him time to prepare to fight Olexsandr Usyk for the undisputed world title early next year.

“To be clear, we are well into negotiations for that mass battle and there is no doubt that it will happen.”

Warren (left) criticized Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn (right) for the lengthy time it took to return the contract

Joshua may have no alternative way to go down if his Fury fight collapses

“There’s no reason Joshua shouldn’t agree. TV rights would be the obstacle, but the fact is that BT Sports, DAZN and ESPN in America are all on board with shared pay-per-view broadcasts.”

Fury says: “They continue to complain about lack of transparency, but we have offered them co-promotion and participation in every part of the deal. What could be more transparent than that?’

Warren insists: “We want the fight. They say they want the fight, but it’s time they proved it.’ He added: “I’m still confident we can get Joshua to the finish line, but this is a big event that needs time to promote.”

The dilemma for Joshua is that if he’s shy about Fury, there’s no other fight of comparable size or money he can turn to. For example, Usyk has downplayed speculation of a third fight with AJ, whom he defeated twice in a row by claiming and then defending the WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring magazine belts.