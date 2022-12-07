Frank Skinner is unconvinced by Prince Harry’s guitar playing skills in new trailer

<!–

Frank Skinner has suggested that Prince Harry wasn’t actually playing guitar in the trailer for his new Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

The comedian, 65, said he saw Harry playing a strange chord on the guitar in the clip and was suspicious the pose might just be for show.

He said, “The chord he’s playing is something I’ve never seen before. So Buzz, my ten-year-old son, said, “Wait a minute…”

“He took our guitar and we froze the frame and he hit the string. It was the ugliest sound.’

Frank then joked, “I wonder if maybe Harry is trying to represent the altercation they endured in the palace?”

“But I think it’s more likely he was trying to pretend he could play the guitar in a weird Owl and the kitty way.”

Harry and Meghan Markle’s new six-part documentary series for Netflix documents their relationship and decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The first-minute Netflix teaser strongly suggests that the Sussexes will confront rumors about their tempestuous relationships with senior royals head-on.

In a deliberately provocative remark to an off-screen producer, Meghan says in the clip, “When the stakes are this high, wouldn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Royal insiders reacted with horror and a growing sense of anger when the trailer was released on social media before the documentary aired on Netflix as part of Sussex’s multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

The clip was viewed more than 300,000 times within an hour of being uploaded to Netflix’s Twitter account.

It features an assortment of private and public photos, charting every stage of Harry and Meghan’s lives, from birth to parenthood, set to a melancholy soundtrack.

Images include snapshots of the Sussexes’ life together, such as embracing each other in a photobooth, a selfie of the pair in casual clothes smiling, Meghan’s pregnancy and Harry serenading his wife with an acoustic guitar.

There’s also a shot of the Sussexes in their kitchen at Frogmore Cottage on the night of their penultimate engagement as royals in 2020, when they attended a memorial event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step away from their full-time roles at the institution.”

It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly about what they saw before, according to Netflix, and historians discussing the current state of the British Commonwealth and the royal family’s relationship with the press .

It adds: ‘The series does more than highlight a couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we interact with each other.’

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment after the trailer was released.

According to royal sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales are determined not to be distracted by other things this week and hadn’t watched the trailer when it was released.