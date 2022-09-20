Frank Mawer, Australia’s oldest man, dies of Cvoid aged 110

<!–

Australia’s oldest man has died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 110 after battling the effects of Covid-19.

Frank Mawer, who celebrated his birthday last month, became the country’s oldest living person after the death of Dexter Kruger in July 2021, at the age of 111.

He previously revealed the tips for longevity, including no smoking, no drinking and no gambling.

Australia’s oldest man Frank Mawer (pictured), aged 110, has died peacefully in his sleep after battling the effects of Covid-19

Mawer died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday at the home of his 73-year-old son Philip in Central Tilba on the south coast of NSW.

He lived in his own apartment in Gymea, south Sydney, where he was supported by HammondCare At Home staff, until he had a hard time in November.

His other son Barry related: The Canberra Times his father weakened dramatically as a result of contracting Covid-19 weeks before his death.

He has also lived the past few months to the fullest. He insisted on sitting up for meals, did his exercises every day and had a lot of visitors,” he said.

“He went to take his afternoon nap on Saturday afternoon and never woke up again.”

Mr. Mawer was born in 1912 and married his beloved Elizabeth, an Irish immigrant, in 1939 and they raised six children, before she died in 2011, at the age of 92.

Mr Mawer (pictured), who celebrated his 110th birthday last month, became the country’s oldest living person after Dexter Kruger’s death in July 2021, at the age of 111

Mr. Mawer (left) was born in 1912, married his beloved Elizabeth (right), an Irish immigrant, in 1939, and they raised six children, before passing away in 2011 at the age of 92.

Ms. Mawer was diagnosed with dementia before she later died of breast cancer.

“It was a long marriage to a lovely girl,” said Mr. Mawer.

At the time of Mr. Mawer’s death, the extended family had grown to 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

For over 60 years, Mr. Mawer and his extended family have spent time at the Blue Lagoon Beach Resort in Bateau Bay on the NSW Central Coast before Christmas.

The caravan park named a street in their honor.

Mr Mawer regularly attended Horizon Church in Sutherland, South Sydney.

The church will hold a special celebration for Mr Mawer’s life at a later date, once his body is cremated on the south coast.