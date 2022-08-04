Frank Lampard confirms Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be out of action for SIX weeks

Frank Lampard has confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be out of action for six weeks after recently suffering a knee injury in training.

The news comes as a huge blow to Lampard and the Toffees, who are preparing for Chelsea in their Premier League season opener next Saturday.

Yesterday reports said that Calvert-Lewin was absent from training and now Lampard has come forward to address the ‘crazy rumours’ surrounding his injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss up to six weeks of football after a knee injury

Everton’s Frank Lampard faces a selection dilemma ahead of the opening game against Chelsea

During his press conference, the Everton boss said: “Losing a player like Dominic, his quality, will obviously affect you.

“I think we have an injury of about six weeks. I saw a lot of crazy rumors yesterday but he has been reviewed for a few days and that’s where we are.

“It’s part of having a squad and training at this level and we’ll have to work around it. Other players will have to do the work – and hopefully those six weeks will go by relatively quickly and we’ll get Dominic back.”

The England international suffered a similar injury at the start of last season

The England international also suffered an injury at the start of last season – some thought the two incidents could be linked.

Lampard refuted this, as he said, “No. Dom looked great, really fit and very strong.

“I took him out of a pre-season game as a precaution, but during pre-season we had constant comments about how good he looked, looked and we were very positive.

“It’s a blow to everyone, especially him, because I know the feeling as a player when you’re pumped up and ready for the new season.”

Lampard said he and his staff were very impressed with Calvert-Lewin’s pre-season training

Following Richarlison’s sale to Tottenham, the absence of Calvert-Lewin will be a major concern for Lampard ahead of the new season and their league opener against Chelsea.

It also leaves the striker with an uphill battle to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Calvert-Lewin knew he had to start the season impressively to get back into the English party ahead of the World Cup in November.

But the prospect of missing the opening weeks of the season and the England internationals in September leaves the 25-year-old’s hopes of going to Qatar very much on the line.