FOX Sports is once again attacked by soccer fans. World Cup last-16 bracket

FOX Sports was again criticized by football fans after sharing an incorrect Round-of-16 bracket on live television on Friday.

The bracket incorrectly showed Spain playing Croatia and Morocco playing Japan.

The correct sequence would have shown Morocco playing Spain and Japan playing Croatia.

And football fans were quick to call out the network on social media after seeing the network’s latest mistake. The network’s coverage has already dropped several times and it missed the start of the second half of the confrontation between Denmark and Tunisia.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “There is at least one mistake in every broadcast, wrong tables are common.”

Fox Sports shared a wrong World Cup series that showed two wrong matches with Spain, Croatia, Morocco and Japan all mixed up. Morocco will play against Spain and Japan against Croatia

Another said, “They just don’t care right now,” while another viewer called FOX’s coverage “amateur hour.”

As one fan pointed out, it’s not the first time fans have been bothered by one of the broadcaster’s mistakes.

Fans took to social media to call out FOX for the mistake, after showing R16 incorrect bracket

US fans previously hammered on FOX’s coverage after the feed went out multiple times during the pregame build-up to US vs. England, and left viewers staring at a blank screen for minutes.

FOX Sports, which has the sole English-language rights in the US, aired its pre-match build-up ahead of the US Group B rivals England’s game against Iran as part of their double-header before Gregg Berhalter’s team at 2pm ET started.

However, the live feed went dark several times, including when he cut commentators Ian Darke and USMNT legend Landon Donovan for their pre-match analysis.

Football supporters who got up early to watch the 8 a.m. ET game were quick to invade the broadcaster and dub it “Mickey Mouse” coverage.

Fans hit the network again after FOX caused them to miss several seconds of the second half in the match between Tunisia and Denmark due to an overly long commercial break.

Those fans who took to social media to voice their complaints described the network’s coverage as “amateurish” and “pathetic.”