Four key battles to keep an eye on during England against Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley 

England will face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday – with both sides in the match on the back of five wins.

Germany has already won the UEFA trophy eight times, while Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are on the hunt for their first major trophy ever.

Ahead of the final, Kathryn Batte has highlighted four head-to-head fights fans should keep an eye out for as they will likely be key to deciding who will take the trophy at the end of the weekend.

Beth Mead takes on German defender Felicitas Rauch in her quest for the Golden Boot

Beth Mead v Felicitas Rauch

Only Spain have managed to stop Mead from scoring in this tournament and the England winger will try to repeat the hat-trick she scored the last time she played for the Lionesses at Wembley. France’s Kadidiatou Diani found joy on the right against Germany and Rauch struggled to keep her in check. Mead hopes she can cause similar problems when she tries to get the Golden Boot.

Fran Kirby v Lena Oberdorf

Kirby had her best game of the tournament against Sweden on Tuesday, but taking on Oberdorf will be the Chelsea forward’s toughest test yet. Defensive midfielder Oberdorf was one of the standout players of the tournament, winning tackles left, right and center and making important interceptions. Kirby and Oberdorf are small in stature, but have impressive upper body strength. It’s not easy to knock the ball off either, so this will be a fascinating battle.

Alexandra Popp’s performance against Millie Bright will be crucial in determining Sunday’s winner

Millie Bright v Alexandra Popp

A delightful match-up that will determine the outcome of the match. No striker has won Bright at Euro 2022 and if she can keep top scorer Popp quiet, England have every chance of winning. Popp has shown her air power, but Bright will be sure to match her. The key is whether Popp’s movement inside the box will be too fast. Give the striker a chance and nine times out of ten she will score.

Lucy Bronze against Svenja Huth

While England will try to attack from the right flank, they will also have to be wary of Germany’s threat on the counter. Huth assisted Popp for both goals in the semi-final against France with crosses and the Wolfsburg pair will try to reconnect at Wembley. Bronze will have to ensure that she does not give the attacker time and space to put the ball in the penalty area.