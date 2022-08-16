Fortnite’s new Dragon Ball event is going to be full of Super Saiyan

Fortnite’s Dragon Ball event is finally here, and it’s poised to become one of the biggest collaborations to ever happen in the game. Not only will there be four playable Dragon Ball characters, but Epic Games also adds Dragon Ball-themed quests, locations, items and even special areas to watch episodes from Dragon Ball Super.

First, let’s get rid of a Spirit Bomb-sized aspect – the in-game Dragon Ball skins. You can buy Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus at Fortnite’s in-game store, and yes, there are multiple Super Saiyan styles for Goku and Vegeta. Epic is going to sell Dragon Ballthemed backblings, picks, gliders and emotes too.

There are a number of changes in the game, including special Dragon Ball items (like one that lets you draw the legendary Kamehameha beam) and the addition of the Kame house, where you can visit Bulma. Epic also offers a special Dragon Ball adventure island offer and maps to watch Dragon Ball Super episodes. a new Dragon Ball tab in the game’s menu will track your progress as you download the new . completes Dragon Ball quests to earn Dragon Balls, and if you collect them all you will get a special glider.

Similar to Epic’s Huge Naruto event from last year, this Dragon Ball takeover promises to be one big celebration of an iconic anime franchise. Epic added Lake Naruto skins just a few months ago — maybe we all could give Goku some energy to summon more Dragon Ball content for Fortnite in the future.