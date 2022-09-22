Former Manchester City star David Silva is fined after admitting to hitting a woman

<!–

Manchester City legend David Silva has been ordered to pay a €1,000 fine for grabbing a young woman during a brawl at a carnival in the Canary Islands.

The incident took place at the Maspalomas Carnival in Gran Canaria back in June and also involved the Real Sociedad star’s brother Fernando Antonio Jimenez Silva and an unnamed third person.

According to Spanish media outlet Tiempo de Canarias, which had access to court documents, it is said that with the ‘intent to undermine the physical integrity’ of the victim, Silva ‘heavily grabbed her arm to move her away, causing her to fall to the ground .’

As a result of this action, the young woman suffered post-traumatic cervical pain, a contusion on her left elbow, as well as bruises and scratches on her knees and a finger on her left hand.

She needed medical attention on the spot ‘without subsequent medical treatment’.

The third unnamed person involved in the fight is said to have hit one young man with a rock and threatened another with a knife, shouting ‘come here and I’ll cut you’.

The case never came to fruition as all the defendants admitted their part in the incident.

