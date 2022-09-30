Former boxing referee claims ‘Olympic boxing is doomed’ after witnessing corruption in the sport

A former boxing referee has claimed that the sport is ‘doomed’ at Olympic level after corruption in the sport.

Bill Phillips, 73, whistled at 102 international tournaments and became the first British referee to lead an Olympic Games in Beijing 2008 in 24 years.

He reports that he turned away from international boxing after the Olympics due to the level of bribery he witnessed.

Bill Phillips has spoken out about the bribe he witnessed as a boxing referee

Speak with the timesPhillips recalled a trip to Kazakhstan, where he witnessed a bribe as soon as he arrived. He said, “I was still unpacking when I heard a knock at the door.”

“So I open it and a young girl, absolutely gorgeous, is standing there. “Mr. Phillips (she knew my name), I’ve come to keep you company.” I said, “No, I’m fine, thank you.” So she went.

“Then about an hour or two later, two knocked on the door. I started laughing. I said, “I can’t handle one, let alone two.”‘

He called the problem “endemic” and said it prevented him from even watching Olympic boxing

“I’ve been married for 48 years. I have two sons and eight grandchildren. But that wasn’t the only reason to say no. It’s a bribe, isn’t it? You’re in their pocket. I don’t need all that nonsense. I’ve been lucky enough to have good jobs. I also like being able to sleep at night.’

More came on the trip, as Phillips was also presented with an envelope containing $500 in cash and invited him to a banquet in a sauna attended by naked women.

He went on to discuss the dangers of accepting bribes as a referee, saying: ‘If I had taken bribes, the boxers would have suffered and they have always come first for me. I’ve led about 30,000 fights and not a single boxer I’ve had has ever spent a night in the hospital.”

Phillips called bribery “endemic” in Olympic boxing, recalling how the Beijing problem was so bad that referees and judges had to be moved, meaning he missed out on performing in an Olympic final.

He talked about receiving envelopes with money during a tournament in Kazakhstan

‘I was in my late fifties. The first Englishman in 24 years. I had the final and I deserved it, based on the way I performed. Wayne Rose, an Australian I’d bet my reputation on, was there too. Two of the most honest officials in the sport didn’t make it to the final.’

Phillips gave a bleak picture of the current state of Olympic boxing: “I fear Olympic boxing is doomed to fail,” he said. “I can’t even watch the Olympic boxing on TV.”

He did suggest that the situation could be remedied. He said, ‘Of course it can be cleaned up.

“If I was ten years younger and they let me pick a team of officials, I’d clean it up.”