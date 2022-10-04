Former Australian cricket captain Tim Paine set to return for Tasmania after sexting scandal
Disgraced Australian Test captain Tim Paine will make his long-awaited return to first-class cricket with Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield on Thursday.
Paine, 37, has been named in a 13-man squad to take on Queensland at Allan Border Field in Albion.
After stepping down as Australian skipper last November following a sexting scandal with one-time Cricket Tasmania employee Renee Ferguson, some feared the wicketkeeper would be lost to the sport for good.
There were also concerns about Paine’s mental health after the saga – which unfolded privately in 2017 – became public.
The matter was investigated by Cricket Australia the following year after Ferguson complained – but Paine was cleared of wrongdoing at the time.
Before his fall from grace, Paine had led the Australian team admirably since the Sandpapergate scandal in South Africa back in 2018.
Following his shock appointment, Paine was painted as the savior of Australian cricket after captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were both suspended for 12 months for bringing the sport into disrepute.
Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban.
Paine, a married father-of-two, is eyeing an emotional return after an 11-month layoff, and has been keeping an eye out recently by turning out for University of Tasmania club cricket.
“He’s been training with us most sessions for the last five or six weeks,” Tasmania head coach Justin Vaughan said.
“Physically he is fine, emotionally he is doing well. I’m sure everyone will agree that we rely on his wicketkeeping skills and his leadership skills.’
The matter was investigated by Cricket Australia the following year after Ferguson complained – but Paine (pictured with wife Bonnie) was cleared of wrongdoing
The father-of-two, 37, has not played first-class cricket for 11 months, with his mental health his priority
Pain is said to be in ‘extraordinary physical form’ and can also manifest in Big Bash this summer, with the Hobart Hurricanes the early favorites for his signature.
His world came crashing down last year after details emerged of the explicit texts, including a picture of his genitalia, with Ferguson.
In one exchange, Paine allegedly wrote: ‘You want to taste my d**? Fuck me, I’m seriously f***ing.’
Another text read: “You need to ease the tension… then finish me off with those lips.”
In August, Ferguson appeared before the Hobart Magistrates Court on theft charges.
Police allege Ferguson stole $5600 from Cricket Tasmania, where she worked from 2015 to 2017.
Ms Ferguson denied the allegations and is suing Cricket Tasmania over allegations she was sexually harassed by several staff, including Paine.
Both cases are ongoing.
Tim Paine’s rise and dramatic fall in the sexting scandal
Australian captain Tim Paine goes to change the end during a cricket test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia on January 9, 2021
2010: Tim Paine makes his Test debut against Pakistan, replacing the injured Brad Haddin, but is dropped when the incumbent returns
April 2016: Paine marries Bonnie Maggs
November 17, 2017: Shock recall granted for Ashes series
22.-23. November 2017: Paine sends lewd messages to a female colleague on the evening and morning of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. The pair had been exchanging texts throughout the year
January 2018: Selected in squad to tour South Africa
25 March 2018: Appointed interim captain after Steve Smith and David Warner stepped down amid “sandpapergate” ball-tampering scandal
28 March 2018: Paine is named captain for the 4th Test of the series, becoming the 46th captain of the Australian side
April 2018: Awarded a national contract by Cricket Australia
June 2018: Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania become aware of the messages and launch an investigation following a complaint from the woman. Paine claims he was exonerated during the investigation. His wife Bonnie was aware of the messages but chose to stick with him
2018 – 2021: Paine continues as Test captain and retains Ashes in England in 2019
November 19, 2021: Paine resigns as full details of explicit messages emerge