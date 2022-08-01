Former Australia A star Bryce Street runs out batsman at the non-striker’s end in a game in England

Australian cricketer Bryce Street has sparked controversy in England with a bizarre run before scoring an undefeated century.

The former Australia A-star played bat and ball as Frinton at Sea Cricket Club defeated Saffron Walden Cricket Club by six wickets in the East Anglian Cricket Premier League – the highest league level for the English region.

Saffron Walden struck first, driving to 1-117 in 33.3 overs when Street controversially outrun Nikhil Gorantla at the end of rush hour.

Former Australia star Bryce Street (pictured here playing for Queensland) was involved in a controversial run during an East Anglian Cricket Premier League in England

Images posted to Saffron Walden’s official website show the Queenslander bowling for Alex Peirson, who played a solid defensive shot with a straight bat.

When the ball stops at the end of its follow-through, Street picks it up and runs back to its target when he appears to see that Gorantla didn’t jump back properly.

Street immediately tosses the ball onto the stumps, releasing the stirrups and asking for a wicket, much to the surprise of Gorantla and his own teammates.

Street (right) picked up the ball at the end of his follow-through, before tossing it onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end as he returned to his goal

Street immediately called for a wicket after the ball loosened the bails

However, to general dismay, the umpire dismissed the batsman.

Street, who signed a full contract with Queensland for the 2020-21 season and has five first division players to his name, was in the thick of it throughout the game.

After his controversial dismissal from Gorantla, he ran out of Peirson and took a further three wickets as Frinton on Sea faced the hosts for 218 in 57.2 overs.

Not content with wreaking havoc with the ball, the Aussie then produced a game-winning innings with the bat. Street came in with Frinton on Sea 3-152 and carried his bat after making his way to a score of 101 on 106 deliveries as his side won the match by six wickets.