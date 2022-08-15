Ford headlights project directions, speed limits and weather information on the ROAD in front of you

Given that an estimated 40 percent of all collisions take place after dark, it’s no surprise that many drivers are nervous about getting into a car at night.

But Ford’s latest innovation could make it much easier to hit the road after dark.

The auto giant is testing smart headlights that project directions, speed limits and weather information onto the road ahead.

For example, if the road in front of us was icy, the car would project a snowflake icon onto the road, while if the speed limit changed, the new limit would shine on the ground.

Responsible driving at night? Use your lights the right way Don’t stare at oncoming vehicles Keep your windows clean Watch out for children, cyclists and animals Get your eyes tested Don’t get behind the wheel when you’re tired Improve your driving skills in the dark Carry a blanket, flashlight, phone charger and defroster in your car Source: RAC

According to The Royal Association for the Prevention of Accidents40% of collisions take place in the dark hours.

“The most obvious danger of driving at night is reduced visibility,” he explains in a fact sheet.

“The distance that a driver can see shortens, so that dangers often seem to appear out of nowhere.

“Also, the eyes need time to adjust to the darkness after being in a lit building or driving on a well-lit road.”

Hoping to make nighttime driving easier for drivers, Ford is testing new headlamp technology.

“What started as playing with a projector lamp and a blank wall could take lighting technologies to a whole new level,” said Lars Junker, features and software, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Ford of Europe.

“There is now the potential to do so much more than just light the road in front of you, to reduce the stress associated with driving at night.”

The headlamps can project a series of icons onto the road that are useful to the driver of the car as well as to other road users.

For example, a zebra crossing can be projected onto the road, both for the driver’s view and for any pedestrians seeking a safe crossing.

The projections can also show a safe path for the driver to ensure that cyclists are passed at a safe distance.

Alternatively, the technology could provide the driver with weather information via projected icons showing emerging fog, snow or ice.

By connecting the headlights to a navigation system, they can show upcoming bends, roundabouts or oncoming traffic

Meanwhile, connecting the headlights to a navigation system can enable them to show oncoming curves, roundabouts or oncoming traffic.

“The driver can get vital information without ever having to take his eyes off the road,” Junker added.

It remains unclear when the technology will be ready to roll out and how much it will cost.

This isn’t the first time Ford has tested an unusual light-based technology.

In 2020, Ford unveiled a bizarrely glowing jacket called the ‘Emoji Jacket’ as part of its ‘Share the Road’ campaign

In 2020, the auto giant unveiled a bizarre shining jacket called the ‘Emoji Jacket’ as part of its ‘Share the Road’ campaign.

The prototype jacket has a large LED panel on the back, on which users can display various emoji and cues, making it much easier to communicate their movements on the road.

Attached to the steering wheel is a small control panel with buttons corresponding to six emoji – a left arrow, a right arrow, a hazard sign, a smiley face, a frowning face or a neutral face.

Depending on what happens ahead, riders can press the desired button and the emoji will flash on their backs.