Fly in Style: Holiday flights with those added extras

There’s something beautiful in the air when you plan a winter break or big summer vacation in 2023.

Because our largest airlines are beautifying their older planes and taking delivery of many shiny new ones. We will first see the difference in planes that take us to faraway destinations such as California, New York, the Caribbean, Dubai and the Maldives. But on nearly every route, new luxury touches will be offered in every cabin.

British Airways Club World Suite

This is why there has never been a better time to fly.

SEATS v SUITES

Unsurprisingly, the biggest improvements go to the people who pay the highest rates to sit in the front of the plane (or those who use Air Miles to upgrade to the deluxe cabins).

Treats include Virgin Atlantic’s new Retreat Suite, where two lucky passengers can relax in one of the largest private spaces in the sky. Sit in the front of the Upper Class cabin and you won’t just get seats that transform

The loft on Virgin Atlantic

in completely flat, 6ft-plus beds. You also get extra mini-seats that allow up to four people to dine together in the lap of luxury.

British Airways is also upgrading its large business class seats into sleek, personal suites, where you can close sliding doors to create something worthy of a private jet.

The roll-out of the groundbreaking new Club World booths is well underway. You can already enjoy it on any flight to New York and on multiple daily flights to Los Angeles, Miami, Barbados, Cape Town, Dubai and Toronto, among others.

ECONOMY EXTRAS

Improvements also come to the back of planes. Virgin’s upgraded premium economy cabins will include wireless charging pads, while economy passengers will enjoy the largest 13.3-inch touchscreens in the seatbacks ever.

Emirates is in the process of reupholstering economy seats with softer materials. It also introduces new menus, including a vegan option.

Mood lighting, larger meals and extra storage space are promised by Qantas, while TUI’s premium long-distance seats offer noise-reducing headphones and amenity sets from skincare company Rituals. On night flights you also get duvets and pillows.

Aren’t you flying far? Even shorter flights can be made special. With Jet2, you can pre-order a bottle of champagne for a mid-flight treat. Or surprise loved ones by ordering them a bottle, even if you’re not flying yourself.