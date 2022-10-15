Floyd Mayweather could receive a payout of ‘£28 million’ when he fights YouTuber Deji next month

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Floyd Mayweather could earn ’28 million pounds’ for his demonstration match against Deji next month, and may even be willing to put his undefeated professional record on the line in the near future.

His next fight will be held in Dubai, and Mayweather will face the YouTuber on November 13.

It is the second time the 45-year-old has taken on a social media star after beating Logan Paul in Florida last year.

Floyd Mayweather could receive a £28m payout when he fights Deji next month

The boxer was also able to put his professional record on the line for the first time since 2017

Uday Singh, CEO of Global Titans organizing the fight against Deji, said: Insider they have already ‘sold 40% of the tickets and expect to be sold out’.

He also revealed that the payout for Mayweather could be as much as ’28 million pounds’.

Singh went on to discuss the boxer putting his undefeated professional record back on the line, explaining: “We do have plans for a real fight next year that isn’t a demonstration fight with Floyd and anyone else.”

‘These are very big names because we’ve had interest from a few people like Conor [McGregor] and Manny Pacquiao.”

Mayweather recently hinted to Sportsmail that he could fight Conor McGregor next year

A professional rematch with Manny Pacquiao could also be on the cards

Mayweather previously revealed he plans to fight McGregor in 2023 during an exclusive interview with Sportsmail, but the UFC star has since downplayed talk of a rematch.

The Irishman was defeated by TKO in the tenth round when they first fought in a highly anticipated clash in 2017, and it looks like he is continuing his MMA career rather than getting into boxing again. The fight with McGregor is currently Mayweather’s most recent professional fight.

Money’s first fight with Pacquiao was arguably an even bigger spectacle. Billed as “the fight of the century,” Mayweather won by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.