Florida man has sex with dog in front of kids and wrecks church’s nativity

A man has been arrested after having sex with a goldendoodle in front of children while taking the dog for a walk before running into a nearby church, vandalizing a nativity scene and attempting to steal a car.

Chad Mason, 36, was arrested on charges of lewd exhibition, exposure of sexual organs and criminal mischief in a place of worship after he was caught with the puppy while walking through the apartment complex located in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth. Road.

“He was seen having sex with a dog… when confronted by someone at the apartment complex, he ran from the scene,” the Clearwater Police Department wrote in a statement.

Mason left the neighborhood and fled to the nearby Northwood Presbyterian Church, ruining the nativity installation and smashing several potted plants.

He then left the church and went to a nearby street, smashing a mailbox and trying to steal a car.

Mason apparently knew the goldendoodle’s owner and took the pup for a walk before performing the lewd act, according to Fox 13.

The 36-year-old didn’t go crazy until onlookers approached him while he was having sex with the dog. A child also saw Mason perform the act.

It is not clear why he then decided to head to the church.

“He entered Northwood Presbyterian Church and knocked over a nativity display and smashed several potted plants, before fleeing into an adjacent neighborhood. That is where he destroyed a mailbox and attempted to steal a car,” police wrote.

Police said Mason caused about $400 in damages by damaging the birth and plants.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Last year a law was passed in Florida making sexual acts with animals a sex crime.

Under the statute, an offender can be charged with a first degree misdemeanor and sentenced to one year in jail and subject to a $1,000 fine.

It is unclear what Mason’s sentence will be.