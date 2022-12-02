Florida kicks QB Jalen Kitna off football team after arrest for ‘sharing child porn on social media’

The University of Florida has fired quarterback Jalen Kitna from its football team following his arrest on child pornography charges.

The Gators revealed the decision to ESPN on Friday days after the 19-year-old was accused of sending exploitative material over social media.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon, was initially suspended over the allegations, which the school called “extremely serious allegations.” He was released from jail on $80,000 bail on Thursday following his arrest on Wednesday.

Jon, 50, said at Thursday’s hearing that he would bring Jalen back to live with him in Texas ahead of his trial. Jalen is prohibited from using the internet and has no unsupervised contact with minors as a condition of his release.

Jalen appeared in four games this season as backup to starter Anthony Richardson.

Judge Meshon Rawls set bail and ordered Kitna’s conditions of release not to have contact with unsupervised minors and not to have internet access.

Kitna sobbed into his hands as his parents addressed the court during a 75-minute performance. Jalen Kitna was in Alachua County Jail and on closed circuit when Jon and Jennifer Kitna stepped to a courtroom dais and promised to supervise their 19-year-old son at home in Burleson, Texas.

Jon Kitna repeatedly tapped his feet and held Jennifer’s hand during their son’s first trial. Jalen Kitna wore a green smock – different from the striped trousers and tops worn by other inmates – which is usually given to those under close scrutiny due to concerns about their well-being. His booking photo showed him in normal prison attire.

“He has a wonderful family. He has good family support. He will be well taken care of,” one of Kitna’s lawyers, Caleb Kenyon, said outside the courthouse.

Jon Kitna (pictured) is said to be overseeing their 19-year-old son at home in Burleson, Texas

The Gainesville Police Department released Kitna’s arrest report on Thursday, detailing graphically the charges filed against the now-suspended football player.

The investigation began in June with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the sharing of child pornography images on the social media platform Discord. The investigation led authorities to Kitna.

Kitna shared two images of an adolescent girl, police said in the report, adding that the phrase “so young junior” was written on both photos. Kitna told a detective he thought they were legal because he found them online.

When police searched Kitna’s phone, they found three more images of two naked teenage girls in the shower, according to the report. Those three images were saved to his mobile phone last December, police said. The report did not estimate the girls’ ages.

Kenyon, the attorney, argued that Kitna should be released without bail and suggested that those three images could be considered child erotica rather than child pornography.

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington on Oct. 2

According to the arrest report, Kitna also told police that he was in other message groups on at least one other social media platform that spread similar material.

Discord had previously deactivated Kitna’s account due to a terms of service violation, police said.

“Discord has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual abuse, which has no place on our platform or anywhere in society,” a Discord spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We are working relentlessly to find and remove this abhorrent content and take action, including banning responsible users and engaging appropriate authorities.”

Two of the five arrest charges, which have yet to be formalized by the state’s attorney’s office, are second-degree felonies that can carry up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The other three are third-degree felonies.

Kitna is also represented by Gainesville attorney Ron Kozlowski and noted Jacksonville attorney Hank Coxe, who has a history of taking cases involving high-profile athletes.

Kitna played in four games this season as a freshman for the Gators. He completed 10 of his 14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Jon Kitna played 14 seasons in the NFL with Seattle, Cincinnati, Detroit and Dallas. He started 124 games and is now a high school coach in Burleson, just south of Fort Worth.