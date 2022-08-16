Florence Pugh, 26, reveals she and Zach Braff, 47, split up earlier this year

<!–

Florence Pugh has announced that she and her boyfriend Zach Braff have split after three years together.

The actress, 26, confirmed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star went their separate ways earlier this year.

The couple worked to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with Florence saying they wanted to break it up in private.

She said, “We’ve been trying to get this divorce done without the world knowing because it’s been a relationship that everyone has an opinion about.

“We just felt like something like that would really benefit us if we didn’t have millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we did. I automatically get a lump in my throat when I talk about it.’

Florence hasn’t revealed when exactly she and Zach broke up, but they were still together in April when she wished him a happy 47th birthday on Instagram.

The Little Women star posted several photos of the actor with their dog Billie on her stories, writing: ‘Happy Birthday Zachary’

Candid: The 26-year-old actress confirmed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star went their separate ways earlier this year

The 21-year age difference between the couple caught the eye during their three-year courtship.

Last year Florence spoke to The Sunday Times about the cruel comments she received from trolls after wishing Zach a happy 46th birthday.

She said, “I think it annoys people that it’s not who they expected. But it’s my life and I don’t do anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to be human too!’

Prior to their split, Florence and Zach worked together on the film A Good Person, which he directed.

Split: The couple worked to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with Florence saying they wanted to break up privately

Zach sang Florence’s praises during the production of the project, calling her “one of the best actresses working today.”

Speaking to Collider, he said, “The performance of Florence Pugh in the film, I know I’m biased, but it’s the most amazing thing you’ll ever see.

In the film, Florence stars as Allison, a young woman who, years after a fatal accident, enters into an unlikely relationship with her soon-to-be father-in-law.

Zach explained, “It’s her toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman. You haven’t seen Morgan like this in years.

“I know everything Florence does is incredible,” he said, before adding: “People say she might be the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actresses out there.’

The couple first met on the set of his short film ‘In the Time It Takes to Get There’, and they first sparked romance rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands, but nothing. confirmed until the following December.