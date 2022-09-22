Fleur East cuts a casual figure in a plunging black crop top as she heads to Strictly rehearsals

Fleur East made a casual impression on Thursday as she heads to London’s Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals ahead of the first live show.

The former X Factor star, 34, stood out in a deep black crop top, teamed with a pair of gray joggers and sporty sneakers.

She completed the look with a baggy blue denim jacket as she carried a briefcase and large bag as she prepared for the long day ahead.

Looks good: Fleur East cut a casual figure on Thursday as she heads to London’s Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals ahead of the first live show

Fleur sported a glamorous makeup look with a swipe of nude lipstick and let go of her naturally curly locks.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Friday, September 23, followed by the first live show on September 24.

It comes after Fleur received a “creepy but comforting” message from her late father ahead of her upcoming Strictly Come Dancing debut on Saturday night.

Understated: The former X Factor star, 34, stood out in a deep black crop top, teamed with a pair of gray joggers and sporty sneakers

The star shared how her cousin went to a psychic medium last weekend and they brought a tear-jerking message of happiness from her father Malcolm, who died in March 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

Talking about her Hits Radio On Wednesday’s Breakfast Show, Fleur played a voice note from her cousin in which the medium revealed that she communicates with “a ghost named Malcolm” who has a daughter who “sings or dances.”

The psychic went on to say: “[Malcolm’s] daughter is about to start something, she is about to start an adventure, as he calls it. He tells me to tell her I’m so proud of her and give her all the happiness in the world.”

It comes after she received a ‘creepy but comforting’ message from her late father (pictured) ahead of her Strictly Come Dancing debut on Saturday night

The singer explained: “In 72 hours I’ll be dancing live for the first time and it’s really exciting, but something really weird happened to me ahead of the Strictly weekend.

“On Sunday I got a message from one of my cousins ​​who had been with a medium—people who speak to the spirit world.

“I’ve never gone to a medium because I believe in it and I’m quite scared to go because I’ve never wanted to test it. But my cousin went and this happened.

“So my dad passed away in 2020, his name was Malcolm and apparently he came through and wished me good luck for Strictly.”

Beyond the grave: The former X Factor star, 34, shared how her cousin went to see a psychic medium last weekend, who delivered a tear-jerking message of happiness from her father Malcolm

Fleur described receiving the message as a “creepy yet comforting” experience as she was “so concerned” that her beloved late father would not be around such a big moment in her life.

She added: ‘Isn’t that really weird? It’s scary, but it’s also really comforting.

“The build-up to Strictly has been so nerve-wracking and I’ve been so anxious and that my father isn’t here for the first time before something so big in my life is huge.

“So to get a message like that, I need before the big weekend.”

Tender: Fleur played a voice note in which the medium revealed she communicates with ‘a ghost named Malcolm’ (pictured) who has a daughter who ‘sings or dances’

Fleur previously admitted that she chose to participate in Strictly Come Dancing this year in honor of her late father, who was a huge fan of the BBC One competition.

She said, ‘I hope I can dance to some of my songs. For me it’s quite emotional. My father who passed away in 2020, Strictly was his favorite show. I’m going to do it for him.

“I’m just bummed he can’t see me do it, but I’ll keep him in mind during the show. I’m excited. My family, just for that reason, will be buzzing. I didn’t expect it to make me so emotional.’

After being announced as a contestant last month, Fleur said: “I’m just so nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I am excited to learn new skills and I want to enjoy every moment of this magical experience.

“It’s such an honor to be on the show after watching it for years with my dad, who loved it so much.

“Unfortunately, my father is no longer with us, but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in his thoughts. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to put on my dancing shoes!’

Following Malcom’s death, Fleur shared a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, writing: “I cheer to the end. You taught me and [sister] Keshia to be confident and always chasing our dreams.

Big moment: Fleur described receiving the message as a “creepy but comforting” experience as she was “so concerned” not to have her beloved late father around

“I will forever make you proud. I’m so glad you saw us achieve so much. Every note I sing, every song I write and everything I do will be for you.

“This album is for you, Daddy. I love you so much, daddy sweetheart. Have a great time there! Bye.’

Fleur finished second in series 11 of The X Factor in 2014 and has been a regular in the music and broadcasting world ever since.

As a singer, she has released two albums, of which her debut single Sax reached number three in the UK Singles Chart.

After appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018 she became the host of the Hits Radio Breakfast Show which she hosts every weekday.

Fleur has also appeared as the host of the last three series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and a host of ITV game show The Void.