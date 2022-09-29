Five matches gone in Pakistan vs England T20Is and we want more, more, more

big picture

“Please, sir, I want some more.” Perhaps few people thought we’d still have a healthy appetite after five games of the series – the first of this length between two Full Members – but here we are, keeping our bowls high for another series of what a rambunctious competition has been. Long chases, low scoring scraps, final finishes, we’ve pretty much had it all, with Pakistan working their way to a 3-2 lead after the first game of the Lahore leg on Wednesday night.

England may be feeling slightly stunned to find themselves trailing for the first time since the coast to a six-wicket victory in Karachi nine days ago. They often seemed to be the team in control, only to get games out of their grasp in staggering, uber-Pakistani style. The twist in Lahore was that the turning, rather than the pace, helped pull the rug out from under them, as a period of arduous rounding up of middle-overs against Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed caused Moeen Ali to catch up too much to to do at the back.

Such a tense final, with debuting all-rounder Aamer Jamal holding his bottle – despite the evening dew – to cap the final ball’s victory, didn’t seem likely halfway through as the hosts had been ejected with one to spare. But what seemed like a straight-forward 146 chase ran into trouble during the power play, with openers Phil Salt and Alex Hales continuing to struggle for form.

Shadab’s return was a boost for Pakistan, the leg pinner immediately provided more control than the man he replaced, Usman Qadir. But England might think Iftikhar was allowed to break into a 4-0-16-1 analysis, though he was handily used as a match-up for England’s left-handers.

The fact that Pakistan had only one individual score over 15 mattered little, especially if that one man was Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan fought both the stereotypes and the circumstances, writing his fourth half-century in five innings and making sure a bowling attack who always likes to take the chances to defend a par-total had something to work with.

A disappointing showing from the rest of Pakistan’s summit may not help their long-term planning, and there could be some unease over Babar Azam being sent off cheaply for a second time in consecutive meetings with Mark Wood . Nevertheless, Babar is still the second top scorer on both sides and can get a night off from Wood’s 150kph/93mph crowd mufflers as England try to keep him for the upcoming World Cup.

And while that tournament, which will be held in Australia, will be played under significantly different conditions, both of these talented but mercurial (yes, we said it) teams can only benefit from a few more rounds of high-energy as they prepare. jousting. If there’s one more thing we can ask, it’s one more tug on the rope and a series decider for game seven.

Shape guide

Pakistan: WWLWL (last five games completed, most recent first)

England: LLWLW

In the spotlight

On paper, Shan Masood has had a pretty good start to his T20I career, averaging 33.33 with a strike rate of 135.13 from four innings. However, nearly two-thirds of his runs – an unbeaten 65 from 40 balls – came in a long-lost cause in the third T20I, and his eagerness to impress has resulted in some awkward layoffs, little more than the lead to romp during a attempt a disaster against David Willey. Masood hit No. 4 in the recently completed National T20 Cup, presumably to extend his usefulness to Pakistan, but he may not have too many chances to prove he’s more than a backup opener.

For much of 2020 and 2021, Dawid Malan was the ICC T20I batter’s No. 1 – although that didn’t stop some from questioning whether his style of accumulation first, acceleration later was at odds with England’s all-guns-blaze approach. He showed a more aggressive approach during the Hundred where he opened for champion Trent Rockets and finished as the leading points scorer while falling faster than Salt, Hales and Jos Buttler, but has yet to snap back to number 3 for England and was lbw to Iftikhar on a pivotal moment in Wednesday’s chase. Australian conditions would suit him more, but a significant contribution would be welcome before boarding the plane.

Location and conditions

Two strips had been prepared in the Gaddafi stadium and it looks like Friday’s match will be played on the new one. Evidence from the fifth T20I suggested that scoring points will be much more difficult than on Karachi’s lightning decks. Rain shouldn’t be a problem, but players can expect another hot and humid night.

Team news

Rizwan failed to take the field during England’s chase after being hit on the back by a stray pitch, with Mohammad Haris behind the stumps, and Pakistan power take the opportunity to put their prolific opener to rest. Or maybe not. Haris Rauf could also have a break, with Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani as options, but Naseem Shah will not be involved. Naseem was released from hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia, but has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Pakistan (probably): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan/Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Aamer Jamal, 10 Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain, 11 Mohammad Wasim

Buttler seems unlikely to be at risk as he is still recovering from a calf injury, despite saying on Wednesday he “could play tomorrow” if it were a World Cup game. England could look to expand their spin options by bringing back Liam Dawson, and there are likely to be changes in the seam attack with management wary of leading Wood and Chris Woakes through back-to-back games.

England (probably): 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey/Liam Dawson, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Olly Stone, 11 Richard Gleeson

Statistics and trivia

Moeen is 67 short to become the eighth Englishman to 1000 in T20Is.

Quotes

“I spoke to Moeen Bhai and told him the pitch looked great to me so I don’t know why it was a low scoring game. There was a lot of dew so it should have been a high scoring game. The pitch looked great out to save, but I don’t understand why the game went the way it did.”

Shadab Khan didn’t expect it to be so successful last night