Five DPS troopers under investigation for their actions during the Uvalde mass shooting

The actions of five Texas Department of Public Safety officers during the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, are under conduct.

Director of the DPS, Colonel Steve McGraw said: Fox Austin Tuesday: “Every agency that responded that day shares in this failure, including DPS.”

It is well documented that hundreds of law enforcement officers waited more than an hour in the hallways and outside the school before calling in deranged mass shooter Salvador Ramos (18).

A total of 19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

The agency confirmed to the agency that five of its officers were under investigation by the Inspector General’s Office. Two of the five have since been suspended without payment.

This comes on the back of a massive $27 billion class action lawsuit calling for accountability and justice for the families of the victims set to be brought against law enforcement officers in Texas this month.

Police-carried body camera footage showed officers staying in the hallway for over an hour as Salvador Ramos continued to fire

Any sanctions are determined by the OIG. It is not clear if there is a timeline for the investigation.

In July, McGraw sent a memo to the agency’s agents about active gunnery protocols. Since then, the DPS has internally investigated the actions of their agents on that fateful day.

The memo read: “DPS officers responding to an active gunner at a school will be authorized to overcome any delay in neutralizing an attacker.”

It went on, “If a subject fires a weapon at a school, he will remain an active shooter until neutralized and should not be treated as a barricaded subject.”

While in June testimony to the Texas Senate Committee hearings on the shooting, McGraw called the response to the attack an “abject failure.”

The news of the investigation came on the same day that a Third grader Uvalde refused to return to school in Uvalde after the mass shooting because he does not trust the police to protect him.

Zayon Martinez – who was one of the sophomores who cringed under a teacher’s desk when Ramos shot his friends – is afraid to return to class in person because he doesn’t believe the city’s blundering police won’t be able to protect him

Uvalde Elementary School staff, dressed in Uvalde t-shirts, greeted the students as they arrived for the first time since the Robb Elementary School massacre

Zayon Martinez, one of those huddled under a teacher’s desk when Salvador Ramos shot his friends, also said higher fencing won’t keep a gunman out.

Instead, according to their father, the younger and his older sister are only willing to dial in remotely.

A day earlier, schoolchildren were spotted returning to the classroom in the city, more than three months after the shooting killed 21 at Robb Elementary School.

Zayon’s Dad Adam Martinez Told… CNN“I went to talk to my son and said to him, ‘They’re going to have more police. They’ll have a higher fence,’ and he didn’t have it. ‘It does not matter. They’re not going to protect us.’

Martinez said both his son, Zayon, and his 12-year-old daughter, Analiyh, have opted for online learning, although they may reassess after the first semester.

“I spoke to my son and daughter and they said they were afraid if it happened again they wouldn’t be protected,” Adam said.

He added that not all security measures are in place yet, with only fences around two of the eight schools so far.

“There’s no fencing in high school where my daughter would go,” Adam told CNN. “There’s no way I can convince her to go if there’s no fence.”

“If you’re afraid, you can’t learn,” he added Texas Public Radio. “If you are in an unsafe environment, it will be difficult to get along with other children if you have to constantly look around to make sure nothing has happened.”

But distance learning isn’t an option for all parents, including single mom Angeli Gomez, who told Texas Public Radio, “I can’t stay at home, I have to work.

“So who’s going to look after our children?”

Workers continued to build fencing at all eight schools in the Uvalde School District on Tuesday as they are currently only being built at two schools

Victim Uziyah Garcia’s uncle Brett Cross, who raised Uziyah as his own son, also said his two 15-year-old daughters have decided to go back to school in person.

He said they are now old enough to make their own decisions with the guidance of their parents, “but my little ones (7 and 10 years old) we’re not sure yet.”

“I don’t feel like everything has been done to protect our children.”

School officials have worked all summer to improve security at the school and even fired the embattled police chief after a report showed police remained in the background for more than an hour as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos barricaded himself in a classroom and opened fire.

As part of the plan to improve security measures, no students will return to Robb Elementary School, site of the deadliest school massacre in nearly a decade.

Instead, CNN reports, kids who were in Robb’s first grade last year will move up to second grade at Dalton Elementary, and those who were in Robb’s second and third grades last year will attend the new Uvalde. Go Elementary – located in an existing educational complex in village.

The district has also hired 33 Texas Department of Public Safety officers to monitor the schools — none of them said to be among the dozen who did not immediately respond to the shooting.

School officials have also hired 10 additional police officers to patrol the school, installed 500 new security cameras, fired police chief of the controversial school Pete Arredondo and are looking for a new inspector.

In addition, they are expanding the district’s emotional support services for students, with comfort dogs on each campus for the first few weeks of school and more school counselors and trauma-informed care training for all staff members.

Those who are still uncomfortable can also sign up for distance learning, using tablets provided by the school district.

However, others have now decided to move to the local Catholic school, where the number of primary school children has doubled after 30 students from Robb Elementary School received a private school scholarship.

A massive $27 billion class action lawsuit seeking accountability and justice for the families of the victims of the Robb Elementary School massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is set to begin .

Civil rights attorney Charles Bonner said Sunday the class-action lawsuit will target law enforcement officers and a weapons manufacturer of the weapon used in the shooting.

“What we intend to do to serve this community is to initiate a $27 billion civil rights lawsuit under our U.S. Constitution, which is unique in the entire world,” Bonner told Bonner & Bonner Law. KSAT.

Bonner made it clear that he intends to sue anyone who can be held responsible for what happened at Robb Elementary on May 24.

“We’ve got the school police, okay, Arredondo, we’ve got the city police, and we’ve got the sheriffs, and we’ve got the Texas Rangers, the DPS, and we’ve got the Border Patrol,” Bonner said.

He also said the suspects include weapons manufacturer Daniel Defense and Oasis Outback, where the gunman bought the weapon used in the shooting.